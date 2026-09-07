Tony Vitello Can't Win With MLB Umpires After Latest Giants Ejection

Tony Vitello did his best to learn from his mistakes. He was ejected and he tried to learn from it.

It didn’t work.

The San Francisco Giants manager was ejected again. That makes six times this season. Saturday, during a 9-5 win over the New York Mets, Vitello was ejected in the second inning.

The explanation he offered after the ejection was almost comical. He literally can’t win with the Major League Baseball umpires.

Last week, Vitello says he was told he should have left the dugout to discuss a disputed call.

So, what did he do this time? He left the dugout.

He got ejected anyway.

Tony Vitello Tried a Different Approach

Citi Field was the scene of the “crime” on Saturday.

Turner Hill appeared to be hit on the hand by a pitch from Mets left-hander Zac Thorton. The home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak ruled that the ball had hit Hill’s bat for a foul ball.

San Francisco challenged the call, but it stood after the replay.

Vitello wasn’t pleased with the result and initially voiced his displeasure from the dugout before eventually walking onto the field to discuss the situation. That didn’t go well.

It wasn’t long before Vitello was ejected.

“Last week I was ejected and told I was ejected because I didn’t come out of the dugout and talk,” Vitello recalled

He went on to say that he later spoke with someone from the umpiring association who suggested that, given a similar situation, he should go onto the field to discuss.

So, that’s exactly what he did on Saturday.

According to the manager, he wasn’t storming onto the field looking for a fight. He simply walked out of the dugout to discuss the situation.

This time, simply walking out of the dugout was enough to get him tossed.

I’m sorry. What?

Giants Manager Can’t Find the Right Approach

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first incident that Vitello was referring to was against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 28.

Nolan Arenado hit a ball down the third-base line, and both Vitello and Logan Webb believed it was a foul ball, but it was ruled fair. Ultimately, both were ejected while arguing the call.

Afterward, Vitello explained that part of the exchange centered around why he hadn’t come onto the field sooner to discuss the call.

That’s what makes Saturday’s ejection ironic.

First, he’s criticized for staying in the dugout too long during a dispute. So, he took that advice and tried to change his approach.

Then he was ejected for coming out of the dugout.

At this point in the game, you know he has to feel like there isn’t a correct answer.

Ejections Are Becoming a Theme

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello (23) argues with second base umpire Dan Iassogna (58) after being ejected during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a bigger picture to this story as well for Vitello.

Saturday marks the third ejection in only 10 days.

With his fiery personality, I guess this doesn’t really come as a big surprise. Vitello came with this reputation, and he has repeatedly shown that the fire lives within. He’s willing to defend his players and challenge calls he believes are wrong.

There’s a large difference between being willing to argue and not knowing exactly what will trigger an ejection, though.

That appears to be Vitello’s frustration and confusion.

Managers aren’t entitled to continue arguing indefinitely, and coming onto the field after a replay decision certainly can cause its own set of issues. Vitello isn’t going to win every dispute simply because he believes the call was wrong.

Still, it is quite easy to understand why the Giants manager is confused. One ejection comes because he didn’t come out of the dugout, and the next one comes because he did.

Well, what’s a guy to do?