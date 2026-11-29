The San Francisco Giants should give Victor Bericoto a specific assignment when they evaluate him again: Show whether he can handle first base well enough to expand his bench role.

Bericoto returned on a minor league contract dated Nov. 25 in the organization’s transaction records. His path back to the majors could depend on how many useful jobs he can combine.

Corner-outfield work remains part of that discussion. First base deserves renewed attention because his recent workload there was limited, even though he has substantial experience at the position.

That distinction gives the Giants something practical to test before settling their reserves.

Revisit a Position Already in His Background

San Francisco Giants outfielder Victor Bericoto. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bericoto played 52 minor league games at first base in 2025, logging 429 innings. In 2026, he played just three games and 25 innings there for Triple-A Sacramento.

His major league first-base work totaled nine innings.

Those nine innings provide little basis for judging whether he could handle the assignment over a longer stretch. The Giants can use his earlier experience as a starting point, then determine how ready he is to contribute now.

The roster fit is straightforward. The Giants’ initial 2027 roster projection placed Bryce Eldridge at first base and Rafael Devers at designated hitter, with those assignments subject to health and defensive plans.

Both hit left-handed. Bericoto bats right-handed and has experience in the outfield corners.

If he earns a matchup opportunity at first base, staying in the game there could save San Francisco an additional substitution. He also could offer occasional coverage when the club wants to rest a regular.

His presence would give the Giants another candidate for those assignments. He still would have to earn them through performance.

Make the Backup Role a Complete Test

San Francisco Giants outfielder Victor Bericoto. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco should give Bericoto first-base starts in exhibition games and evaluate the details that make the position useful to a pitching staff.

Receiving difficult throws, finding the bag while tracking the ball and handling grounders that force a pitcher to cover first all deserve attention. Previous experience provides a foundation; current execution determines whether a manager can trust him.

The offensive evaluation remains essential.

Bericoto hit .241/.267/.420 with five home runs in 116 major league plate appearances in 2026. He struck out 32 times and walked four times.

That limited sample leaves room for improvement, while the low on-base percentage makes it difficult to justify a bench spot solely through his bat. Hitting right-handed also does not establish that he will succeed against left-handed pitching.

The Giants should compare the entire package with their other reserve options: offensive contribution, reliable defense and the substitutions each player makes possible.

A credible first-base role could strengthen Bericoto’s case alongside his corner-outfield work. It would give San Francisco another reason to select him if his bat also progresses.

His return creates an opportunity to answer that question before the roster decision arrives.