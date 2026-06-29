Giants-Diamondbacks Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

Back-to-back series wins? In the year 2026? How?

Yes, the San Francisco Giants — one of the lowliest baseball organizations on the planet at the moment — have won two series in a row. After all the hemming and hawing about how this club wasn't going to be able to have anything happy happen to it ever again, somehow the team picked itself up by its bootstraps and is back in the driver's seat. How long this feeling of euphoria lasts is up for debate.

Up next on the docket is a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a fellow friend in the NL West who's experiencing slightly more success than the Giants so far this season.

As things currently stand, six games separate the two in the division standings, meaning that while San Francisco can't catch the D-backs this series, a good result would get it ever so much closer to overtaking them.

Is that even possible, though? Can the Giants really muster three quality series consecutively? So far, that's been something that's been hard to come by for Tony Vitello's squad. Only time will tell if it'll be able to pull it off.

Here is a breakdown of this crucial series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, and a Giants injury report.

Series Schedule

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Monday, June 29 – 6:40 p.m. PDT

TV: Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area; D-backs – DBACKS.TV

Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area; D-backs – DBACKS.TV Radio: Giants – KNBR 680, 1510 AM-KSFN; D-backs – Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM

Tuesday, June 30 – 6:40 p.m. PDT

TV: Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area; D-backs – DBACKS.TV

Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area; D-backs – DBACKS.TV Radio: Giants – KNBR 680, 1510 AM-KSFN; D-backs – Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM

Wednesday, July 1 – 6:40 p.m. PDT

TV: Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area; D-backs – DBACKS.TV

Giants – NBC Sports Bay Area; D-backs – DBACKS.TV Radio: Giants – KNBR 680, 1510 AM-KSFN; D-backs – Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM and 860 AM

Starting Pitchers

San Francisco Giants pitcher Tyler Mahle. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Monday: Giants – RHP Tyler Mahle (1-7, 5.49 ERA) vs. D-backs – LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2, 2.27 ERA)

Tuesday: Giants – RHP Landen Roupp (5-7, 4.07 ERA) vs. D-backs – TBD

Wednesday: Giants – RHP Trevor McDonald (2-6, 4.94 ERA) vs. D-backs – RHP Zac Gallen (3-7, 6.15 ERA)

Giants Injuries

10-day injured list: OF Harrison Bader (left plantar fasciitis), C Daniel Susac (lower back strain).

15-day injured list: RHP Keaton Winn (right elbow strain).

60-day injured list: RHP Rowan Wick (Tommy John surgery), RHP Randy Rodriguez (right elbow sprain), RHP Hayden Birdsong (Grade 2 right forearm/UCL sprain), RHP Jose Butto (right arm surgery), RHP Joel Peguero (left hamstring strain), RHP Jason Foley (right shoulder surgery).