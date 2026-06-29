Giants Rookie Drew Cavanaugh Lives Out Every Baseball Player’s Dream in Debut

A Major League player only gets to make his debut one time. Drew Cavanaugh lived out that dream to the hilt on Friday night for the San Francisco Giants.

Cavanaugh was called up before Friday’s game to take the place of Daniel Susac, who was placed on the injured list. Cavanaugh didn't come up to sit on the bench. The Giants started him behind the plate in his MLB debut and asked him to catch Trevor McDonald

His mother got the baseball from his first Major League hit. It really doesn't get much better than that in baseball terms.

Drew Cavanaugh’s MLB Debut

“Felt great. I hit it, and then I saw it was gonna go through, and everything after that was pretty much a blur. But what a moment.”



Drew Cavanaugh talks about getting his first big league hit and why his mom will keep the ball. pic.twitter.com/7btxG51s1h — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 27, 2026

“My mom should get the ball,” he said to reporters after the game in video captured by 95.7 The Game. “She deserves it. Everything she’s done for me. She’s always supported me, good games bad games, she’s my rock. So, yeah, she deserves the ball.”

Cavanaugh collected the first hit of his career in the fifth inning, a single off Atlanta reliever Hurston Waldrep. As is custom now, the baseball was collected and authenticated before it was returned to Cavanaugh after the game, who passed it along to his mother.

“Felt great. I hit it, and then I saw it was gonna go through, and everything after that was pretty much a blur,” he said. “But what a moment. All those years practicing and playing for that moment it's just surreal.”

It was an incredible moment for the 24-year-old, who was the Giants’ 17th round pick in 2023 out of Florida Southern, a Division II school in Lakeland, Fla. The university’s athletic web site touted Cavanaugh’s debut on its front page. He became the program’s 13th MLB player and its first since Jake Walks made his debut in 2022 with the St. Louis Cardinals.

But there’s a Florida Southern pipeline to the Giants. Cavanaugh was the fifth player from the program drafted by San Francisco, including the program’s former head coach, Lance Niekro. He played for the Giants for four seasons and is the son of MLB pitcher Joe Niekro and the nephew of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Phil Niekro.

There was also enough time for his family to get to San Francisco from Troy, Mich., where he grew up. He played his high school baseball at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills before he transferred to play at the famed IMG Academy in Bradenton, which paved his way to Florida Southern.

“They were so excited and happy for me,” Cavanaugh said about seeing them after the game. They loved it. I’m not sure I heard them during the game. But I heard everybody.”