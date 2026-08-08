Adrian Houser Has Earned Another Chance in Giants Rotation

Adrian Houser likely wasn’t trying to create controversy after the San Francisco Giants took the win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday evening. He was just being honest.

After five strong innings of a bulk reliever role, the veteran right-hander, Houser, made it very clear that he views himself as a starting pitcher.

As reported by NBC Sports Bay Area, Houser told reporters, “I much prefer to start. That’s what I signed here to do, and that’s what I plan to do here in the future, but right now, it’s all about getting outs and helping the guys as much as possible."

Houser’s thoughts are warranted and probably carry more weight now than they did just a few weeks ago before the trade deadline.

The Giants reshaped their pitching staff following the trade deadline and now, Houser believes he has done enough to earn another opportunity to start.

Houser Found His Rhythm

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Adrian Houser Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking a quick glance at Houser’s stats doesn’t give anyone much to really celebrate. He has made 23 appearances this season, in which he has gone 3-7 with a 4.55 ERA over 97 innings of work.

Zoom in and the story changes.

As a starter, Houser struggled. Quite a bit, honestly. He held a 5.73 ERA across 14 starts. Opposing batters had success against him, hitting .294. He had posted a 1.58 WHIP over 66 innings.

The Giants knew it was a problem and made the decision to move him to a reliever role. That changed everything. In nine appearances out of the bullpen, Houser was now impressive. He owns a 2.03 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP. Batters were struggling against him, hitting just .204 over 31 innings.

Once again on Friday evening, Houser delivered in his reliever role. He followed JT Brubaker, who opened the game. Houser allowed just one run across five innings. That’s exactly what the Giants needed.

Giants’ Rotation Looks Different Now

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one blamed San Francisco for moving Houser to the bullpen after he struggled so much as a starter. At that point, the Giants had a veteran-heavy rotation. Logan Webb, Robbie Ray, Tyler Mahle and Landen Roupp all filled the roster.

With his disappointing performances on the mound, there just really wasn’t room for Houser in the rotation. Now though, things have drastically changed.

Ray and Mahle are no longer with the organization following the deadline. Webb and Roupp are the only established starters remaining. The Giants are evaluating younger arms, Carson Whisenhunt and Blade Tidwell.

Sitting at 49-67 and 20 games back in the National League West, the season is essentially done. There is no conversation where San Francisco sees October baseball. It is not mathematically impossible just yet, but realistically speaking, it won’t happen.

It is now time to start evaluating things for the future. Innings are important. As the final two months of the season come about, Houser’s ability to work multiple innings could be an ideal fit.

Certainly a Decision Worth Thinking About

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Adrian Houser Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The argument doesn’t have to last long to keep Houser exactly where he is. He’s impressive and effective. Honestly, his move to the bullpen revived his season, which was looking pretty bleak at one point.

The bullpen has relied on Houser and Tony Vitello has enjoyed the flexibility of having him cover multiple innings when he needed him.

Circumstances have changed though.

The rotation is no longer crowded. The Giants are in a much different situation and need to evaluate who deserves these roles moving forward.

How do you not involve Houser in that conversation? He’s not really asking for a favor; he’s proven himself as a pitcher again. Now, he’s asking for the opportunity to continue doing the job he has spent most of his career doing.

Watching him on Friday night, his request is reasonable and warranted.

Whether or not San Francisco grants Houser the chance remains to be seen, but he has earned it.