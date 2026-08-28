Giants General Manager Attempts to Explain Beleaguered Bullpen

The San Francisco Giants have had serious issues with their bullpen all year long, as they look to wrap up their disastrous 2026 season. It's no secret that the unit is one of the worst in baseball at closing out games, and that was magnified 110-fold on Wednesday night.

In a history-making blow-up, the 'pen coughed up a six-run lead in the ninth inning to lose to the Cincinnati Reds. It was the first time in franchise history (with just over 2200 games in that same scenario) that the team had melted down that much in the final frame.

With that loss and the national recognition it's been receiving, the San Fran relieving corps has been left with more than just egg on its face. They look like they don't even match up on a big-league level, even against MLB's worst teams. Cincinnati is far removed from contention and currently has a 63-71 mark, but they looked like the 1927 New York Yankees against the Bay Area bullpen. They exploded on offense, even getting a grand slam, and they embarrassed San Francisco in the process.

While that humiliation was bad enough, listening to San Francisco general manager Zak Minasian try to split hairs and find some positives is downright embarrassing. As if defending his misbehaved children, the 'Frisco front office man used some interesting math to solve their equation of apathy.

"Something I was looking at the other day," Minasian stated on Thursday, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. "The ninth inning obviously has been a huge issue. Our bullpen ERA, when you take out the ninth inning -- I think the last time I looked was a couple of days ago -- sixth in baseball."

No Sugarcoating for San Fran

Giants manager Tony Vitello, after a mound visit | Credit: Robert Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minasian can spin it any way he wants, but the Giants' bullpen needs a massive overhaul. And like his boss, Buster Posey, he hesitates to call anything a 'rebuild'. But the relief squad needs to be retooled at the very least. The team sorely needs a closer to slam the door, but injuries and a depleted roster have kept them from auditioning for that role ahead of preparations for the upcoming 2027 season.

"There's talent there," Minasian concluded. "One thing I will say is, I know as a front office we don't feel comfortable, obviously, resting on what we have. You always want more talent. I don't necessarily want to take away from some of the guys that we have that I think can be a part of a really good bullpen."