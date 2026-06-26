Giants' Landen Roupp Battling One of Baseball's Most Frustrating Streaks

Things have clearly not gone well for the San Francisco Giants in 2026. They are actively looking for trades for some of their best players at this year's trade deadline and continue to fall in the NL West standings, as well as the NL Wild Card standings.

If there was any optimism going into the month of June amongst fans, it's likely gone with how the franchise has performed on and off the field. Despite winning the series at home against the Athletics, game three, the series finale, forced a frustrating streak even longer for Giants starter Landen Roupp.

Roupp, who has provided the second-most quality starts for San Francisco, right behind ace Logan Webb with seven, hasn't been rewarded with a key statistic that dictates if a starting pitcher is viewed as successful or not, and that's the win category.

Following his outing against the Athletics, in which he went six innings allowing six hits, two runs and striking out six batters compared to walking one, Roupp headed back to the dugout with his head held high. Come the top of the ninth, the heads in San Francisco were hanging.

The Unwanted Streak for Roupp

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp (65) leaves the field. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Giants would eventually lose 9-6 to the Athletics, extending the streak to 0-10 in the last 10 games started by Landen Roupp. There have been times when it's been Roupp's fault the team lost and vice versa, but this isn't a streak that anyone wants attached to their name.

The last time the Giants won with Roupp on the mound was against the Miami Marlins on April 26, where he went 7.2 innings and allowed three runs on two hits. Since that outing, Roupp has posted a 4.38 ERA in May in five starts and so far a 5.81 ERA in June.

Roupp began the season well for San Francisco, collecting four straight winning decisions, but since that Marlins game, he hasn't been the same pitcher on the mound. He still strikes hitters out and gives the Giants a chance to win most of the time, but the average fan wouldn't know that looking at his statistics.

Roupp's next scheduled start comes against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road on June 30, giving him one more game in June to lower his month ERA and hopefully lead the Giants to a victory.

In his career against Arizona, Roupp holds a 3.48 ERA in five games pitched, 20 strikeouts and eight walks in 20.2 innings.