Giants Finally Have Something to Celebrate After Walk-Off Win Over Athletics

The baseball season is a long marathon. That cliché has been echoed throughout the sports zeitgeist for as long as people have been putting gloves on their hands and throwing a five-ounce ball around. But it’s true. It’s a long season, filled with highs, lows and everything in between.

So far, the San Francisco Giants have experienced far more lows than highs. From endless drama to subpar play on the diamond, pretty much everything has made Giants fans throw their heads in their hands and wonder, "How in the world did we get here?"

But even though baseball seasons can sometimes make us want to give up and call it a day, there are some moments where — for just a moment — everything is right in the world once again. The Giants had one of those moments last night. And man, did they need it.

A Ninth-Inning Jolt That the Giants Desperately Needed

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Down 1-0 to the Athletics heading into the bottom of the ninth, it appeared that San Francisco was once again going to go down with a whimper. Even though the team had won the series opener on Tuesday, the previous weekend’s sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins was just flat-out demoralizing. Pair that with the fact that the Giants have one of the worst records in the sport, and the only emotion circling Oracle Park was one of despair.

That was until Rafael Devers stepped up to the plate.

Rafael Devers ties the game in the bottom of the 9th! pic.twitter.com/dEj47Cw5yK — MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2026

That’s right. The same man who has been in countless headlines for his behavior in recent days came up big when his team needed him most. Devers launched the third pitch he saw from A’s reliever Elvis Alvarado — a 99.2 mph four-seam fastball that caught way too much of the plate — 416 feet to center field. The game was tied at one run apiece, and suddenly the Giants had new life.

Willy Adames and Jung Hoo Lee were subsequently set down. It appeared that the contest was bound for extra innings.

"Not so fast," Victor Bericoto said.

Well, he didn’t really say that, but it’s reasonable to assume that was in his head as he stepped up to the plate with two outs and nobody on base. Once again, Alvarado let a pitch catch way too much of the plate. This time was much more egregious. He hung a slider so bad that the only reasonable outcome was for Bericoto to belt his second homer of the year, a whopping 445 feet to center field.

Bang.

2-1, Giants.

Out of nowhere, San Francisco was celebrating. What looked like a game that was bound for sadness turned into euphoria in an instant. It was a beautiful moment, one that the Giants needed so badly.

It almost doesn’t even matter that the team will most likely go back to its losing ways here in the near future. Things seem to even out like that in baseball. What matters right now is that — at least for a little while — the Giants have a little positivity. It’s those moments that make the baseball season so special, however fleeting they might be.