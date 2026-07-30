Giants' Luis Arraez Joins Exclusive Club No Hitter Wants to Be In

Luiz Arraez has done everything the San Francisco Giants hoped he would all season. He is one of the National League’s toughest outs when he steps up to the plate.

The four-time batting champion has been consistent on offense batting .329 with 134 hits, 42 RBI and an .815 OPS through 102 games. Zooming into his recent games, and things get even better. In his last seven he has batted .414 and over the last 15, he is posting a .361.

Despite all of these impressive stats, Arraez is also part of a very select group who hold one of baseball’s strangest distinctions.

He is one of only three qualified (200+ at-bats or more) Major League hitters who have not hit a home run in their home ballpark this season.

The other two are Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Tampa Bay Rays speedster Chandler Simpson.

the only 3 MLB batters

with no HRs at home this year

(200+ plate appearances) https://t.co/yDkQi6ljf8 pic.twitter.com/l9FO9ylnm8 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 29, 2026

A Surprising Club

Honestly, no one really expects Simpson to hit home runs. So, this stat makes sense.

The rookie’s game is built around speed and putting the ball in play. He creates havoc on the field rather than driving the ball over the fence.

Guerrero, on the other hand, is a completely different story. Everyone expects him to hit home runs. He is a premier power hitter, or at least he is expected to be. But, this season? not a single ball has left the yard at Rogers Centere.

Arraez is a middle ground. His game hasn’t really been built around power, but not in the same way as Simpson. He’s also not a premier home run hitter. The shock, though, is that he has gone a whole season without a home run at Oracle Park.

Giants Not Expecting Arraez to be Slugger

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The honest assessment here is that his lack of home runs on the board at home does not indicate that he hasn’t produced.

His .329 batting average ranks among the best in baseball this year. He has 134 hits which have certainly aided the Giants offensive charge. Sure, he has only hit four home runs this season, but he has 23 doubles and seven triples. He can drive the ball into the gaps.

What might be even better than home runs? His consistency. Arraez has only struck out 20 times in 450 plate appearances.

Still a Strong Producer

Modern baseball and fans often times measure value by home runs and slugging percentage, but there is another path that leads to victory.

Arraez has found it. He has won four batting titles by just putting the ball into play. He forces the defense to be better when he steps up. He’s built an entire career around this and it hasn’t changed since he put on a Giants uniform.

Sure, everyone would love to see Arraez step up and crack one out of Oracle Park. It will probably happen. But, even if it doesn’t it isn’t going to change just how valuable he has been to this team. Now the trick will be seeing exactly what happens at the trade deadline.