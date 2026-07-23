Giants' Luis Arraez Named Perfect Trade Deadline Fit for AL Team

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez has emerged as one of the most talked-about names ahead of the MLB trade deadline, with the Texas Rangers viewed as one of the strongest potential landing spots.

The trade deadline is set for August 3, and with the Giants sitting at 42-59, the club is widely expected to sell. While San Francisco would prefer to move some of its larger contracts, players on expiring deals such as Arraez and Robbie Ray are considered the team's most valuable trade assets.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden believes the Rangers are an ideal fit for Arraez. In a recent trade proposal, Bowden suggested Texas should reunite the three-time batting champion with manager Skip Schumaker.

"You put Arraez at the top of the lineup, and then Joc Pederson's solo homer becomes a two-run shot," Bowden said while explaining why the move makes sense for Texas.

Arraez has returned to top form in 2026 after batting a career-low .292 last season. He is hitting .323 this year and has also enjoyed one of the best defensive seasons of his career.

His 10 Outs Above Average ranks second among all second basemen and fourth among all infielders in Major League Baseball this season. That improvement has made him even more valuable on both sides of the ball.

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arraez has also made his position clear if he is traded. He recently said he will only play second base for a new team. That limits the number of clubs that could pursue him, as interested teams must have an opening at second base.

The Rangers have searched for more production at second base while also looking for another consistent hitter near the top of their lineup. Arraez's contact skills make him an attractive option for a team hoping to improve its offense for the stretch run.

His ability to put the ball in play remains one of the best in baseball. He owns a 4.3% strikeout rate, the lowest in the major leagues, and continues to provide the type of consistent contact that few hitters can match.

Jim Bowden also outlined a proposed trade package that would send Arraez to Texas. Under his proposal, the Rangers would receive Arraez, while the Giants would acquire left-handed pitching prospect Dalton Pence and infielder Yolfran Castillo.

The proposed deal would allow San Francisco to add two promising young players as it continues to strengthen its farm system.

For Texas, the move would bring in one of the game's most reliable hitters without committing to a long-term contract. Arraez is playing on a one-year, $12 million deal, leaving only the remaining portion of that salary for an acquiring team to pay this season.