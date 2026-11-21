The San Francisco Giants made a $6.3 million decision on Friday to keep former All-Star closer Camilo Doval on the roster.

According to a report by Ken Rosenthal and confirmed by Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, the Giants and Doval have agreed to a one-year, $6.3 million contract. The news came just ahead of Major League Baseball’s November 20 tender deadline.

This was a little surprising given that Doval had actually been part of discussions suggesting he could be a non-tender candidate. President of baseball operations Buster Posey had even publicly stated concerns about the right-hander's command.

Ultimately, San Francisco decided to hold on to the pitcher who has, in the past, demonstrated that he can be effective as a late-inning reliever.

Giants Give Doval Another Opportunity Despite Struggles

Doval’s story was a full-circle moment, albeit a surprising one when he returned to the team in September of 2026.

The Giants had traded Doval to the New York Yankees during the 2025 trade deadline in return for four prospects. The move didn’t help Doval’s performance. He struggled in New York and was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in August of 2026. It didn’t work out there either, he was designated for assignment.

San Francisco decided to take another chance on him when they claimed him off waivers September 24.

During the final week of the season, Doval took on the Los Angeles Dodgers twice, where he pitched two scoreless innings and got four strikeouts.

That was just a glimpse of what made him an All-Star in 2023. But two appearances are nothing to celebrate. There’s a lot of time that has passed since his 2023 season, when he led the National League with 39 saves and finished with a 2.93 ERA.

Doval had a salary of $6.1 million in 2026. MLB Trade Rumors projected his arbitration salary to increase to $6.6 million. Instead, the two sides found an agreement at $6.3 million.

Concerns Remain About Doval

San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Posey must see something in Doval he thinks he likes because just this month at the General Manager Meetings held in Las Vegas, Posey acknowledged there were command problems.

“We definitely want to be in the strike zone more than we were last year,” Posey said to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic.

For a team that really needs more consistency in the bullpen, the Doval move is interesting. The 2026 season was the third consecutive one that he averaged at least 4.8 walks per nine.

Doval does possess the ability to get strikeouts and has a very respectable velocity. Those are also points that Posey pointed out when talking about Doval.

Giants Work is Not Done

San Francisco has plenty of work to do and signing Doval doesn’t solve the bullpen problems.

Randy Rodriguez is a possibility as he is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, but the search should continue through free agency and trades.

Doval has a chance to rebuild his career at the place where his MLB career started. The organization has a lot invested in the former All-Star and there is probably some reason to believe they can get him back on track.

If they can find a way to get his ability to shine through again, the $6.3 million commitment could prove to be a very valuable offseason decision.