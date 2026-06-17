Giants Make Four Transactions to Boost Roster for Braves Doubleheader

When the San Francisco Giants realized they were going to have to play two games on Wednesday, the wheels had to start moving quickly.

The Giants made one big decision on Tuesday night after their game with the Atlanta Braves was suspended in the second inning due to rain. Having already spent a starting pitcher, San Francisco made the decision to move Wednesday’s planned starter, Robbie Ray, into the first game to pick up action in the bottom of the second.

That worked out well. He gave up two hits in 6.1 innings and helped the Giants win, 7-2. But it meant that San Francisco had to figure out a pitching plan for the second game.

MLB rules allow teams to add a 27th player for a doubleheader and most teams use it to add a pitcher. San Francisco used it to add their starting pitcher for the second game in a flurry of pre-game transactions that also bolstered the bullpen.

San Francisco Giants Transactions for June 17, 2026

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Gage. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Before the second game, the Giants announced the following transactions:

LHP Carson Whisenhunt appointed as 27th man

LHP Matt Gage returned from rehabilitation assignment and reinstated from the 15-day IL

LHP Reiver Sanmartin optioned to Triple-A Sacramento

OF Will Brennan cleared waivers and outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento

San Francisco made Whisenhunt their starter for the second game. He has been at Triple-A Sacramento the entire season and the game will represent his first MLB appearance of the season.

In 2025 Whisenhunt made his MLB debut and started five games for San Francisco, as he went 2-1 with a 5.01 ERA. But free agent additions like Tyler Mahle and a sub-par performance in spring training cost him a spot in the rotation and in the bullpen.

Gage can give the Giants coverage immediately now that he’s back from the IL. The left-hander went on the injured list on June 3 with right knee inflammation and he started a rehab assignment last weekend. He threw one game at Triple-A Sacramento before his activation.

He has been one of San Francisco’s best relievers this season. In 29 games he is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 13 walks in 24 innings. Batters are hitting just .209 against him.

Sanmartin was activated from the 60-day IL on June 10, and he pitched in two games with the Giants, going 1-0 with an 8.10 ERA. He struck out four and walked one in 3.1 innings.

The Giants DFA’ed Brennan on June 10 and he cleared waivers and wasn’t traded, which allowed San Francisco to assign him to Triple-A.