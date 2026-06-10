Giants Make Three Roster Moves as Struggling Team Searches for Help

The San Francisco Giants made three roster moves on Wednesday, all pointing in the same direction. The bullpen needs help and the roster needs cleaned up.

The Giants reinstated left-hander Reiver Sanmartin from the 60-day injured list, optioned right-hander Tristan Beck to Triple-A Sacramento and designated outfielder Will Brennan for assignment.

Currently sitting at 27-41, 16.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, this is not the season anyone had hoped for. Right now, the organization is searching for roster pieces that work and Wednesday’s moves hope to be a step in the right direction.

Sanmartin Returns

#SFGiants roster moves:

- LHP Reiver Sanmartín (#48) returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 60-day Injured List.

- RHP Tristan Beck optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.

- OF Will Brennan designated for assignment. — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 10, 2026

A right hip flexor strain put Sanmartin on the sidelines on March 25. Unfortunately, he was one of the earliest IL placements for the Giants, who then went on to experience roster devastation by injuries.

The 28-year-old lefty went through a rehab assignment in Sacramento on May 19 and has now been cleared to join the roster once again.

Sanmartin brings Big League experience with him to the bullpen, and of course, being a southpaw doesn’t hurt anything either. But, he is not dominant when on the mound. Over his MLB career, he has 62 appearances putting up 84.1 innings. His career ERA is 5.66.

For a bullpen that has been stretched thin, it gives Tony Vitello another lefty to call on if needed.

Beck Heads to Sacramento

Tristan Beck’s demotion could be seen coming from a mile away. The right-hander posted a 10.5 ERA across his five appearances and just 6.0 innings this season. There is little room here for argument that the demotion was necessary.

Across his career, his numbers have been much better. He carries a 3.47 ERA across 544.1 minor league innings. The talent is there, but the 2026 MLB results were not impressive, so back to development.

Brennan Designated

San Francisco Giants outfielder Will Brennan | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is another clear-cut case. Will Brennan’s measly .087 batting average across 23 at-bats in 11 games won’t keep you in the lineup, or quite frankly, on the team.

The outfielder just never could find any traction in the lineup and when he rarely found his way onto the card, he was at the bottom. Designating him for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster was unavoidable and necessary.

Brennan will now have 10 days to be traded, claimed on waivers or outrighted to the minor leagues.

Moving Forward

The Giants’ season won’t be significantly affected by any of these transactions. The pitching staff ranks 24th in ERA, and their offense leads the league in hits, but can’t convert that to production of wins. This team has problems that a single roster transaction can’t fix.

Getting a healthy arm and clearing two roster spots that weren’t producing is housekeeping if we are honest. These were less about winning and a lot more to do with finding some pieces that fit better into the next version of Giants baseball.