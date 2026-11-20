Recent reports show the San Francisco Giants are willing to listen to trade offers for Casey Schmitt, as they search for controllable starting pitchers. While Schmitt's trade value is at an all-time high after his fantastic season, trading him is risky. The Giants have control of him for three more years, and his offensive and defensive skills are valuable for a team that struggled in those categories last season.

Schmitt is projected to start the season as the Opening Day second baseman, but can play 3rd and shortstop at a high level and can hold his own in left field. He's coming off the best offensive season of his career, hitting .271 with 21 home runs that may have been 30-plus if his season hadn't been ended prematurely by injury.

These numbers no doubt excite opposing teams and would get the Giants a solid pitcher, but they would be remiss if Schmitt weren't on their roster in 2027. Instead, the Giants should try to find a trade partner for Jung Hoo Lee.

No doubt Lee is a fan favorite in San Francisco, but he is becoming a negative asset for the Giants, and they can't afford many of those. He had a decent offensive season, hitting .276, but he is a liability in the outfield and doesn't provide much to the offense besides his batting average. Despite playing two different outfield positions, Lee has a -11 DRS for the Giants since coming over from Korea, and he strikes out too much and doesn't walk enough for someone with his skill set.

Jung Hoo Lee must be a trade consideration Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trading Lee is a Must

The Giants already got rid of one defensive liability in Heliot Ramos. It's time for Lee to be the second. When he's hot, Lee can be a solid hitter to surround the stars in the Giants lineup, but he is cold at the plate more often than not, which is not sustainable for a team that needs offensive consistency.

Outside of getting rid of a mediocre bat and an outfield liability, trading Lee opens the door for the Giants' budding outfield prospects to get more consistent playing time. It will be a competition if Lee goes, but Victor Bericoto, Scott Bandura, and Bo Davidson all flashed in brief big-league appearances. With Lee gone, some combination of these guys could shore up the Giants' outfield for years to come.

If Lee gets traded, Bo Davidson could be the future of the Giants outfield Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It May Be Unrealistic

While trading Lee makes sense for the Giants, actually executing it may be difficult. Lee still has three years and about $64 million left on the contract he signed out of Korea in 2023, meaning the Giants would need to agree to pay a large portion of the deal or send money to whichever team takes on Lee. The Giants may be willing to eat the money, but not many teams can or will take on Lee's contract.

It's also been reported that Lee doesn't have much trade value, if any, making a deal even more difficult. Lee provides batting average, but his streakiness, poor defense, and contract mean the Giants may not get anything back for him that means anything besides getting off his contract. Buster Posey loves building the farm, so not getting a valuable piece could hold him back from a trade.

Casey Schmitt may have more trade value than Jung Hoo Lee, but he also provides better offensive output and versatility in the field. There won't be many offers out there, but the Giants should push hard to find a new team for Jung Hoo Lee.