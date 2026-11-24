The San Francisco Giants should examine Carson Kelly’s full defensive record before deciding how much he would improve their catching situation.

Kelly brings an appealing offensive profile for the position, and his work with the Automated Ball-Strike challenge system has drawn attention. But a strong challenge success rate does not settle the value of his season behind the plate.

That distinction matters for a team trying to improve its pitching staff while finding dependable support for Daniel Susac.

The Giants’ decision should turn on the total catching package and the role they need filled.

Kelly’s Challenge Percentage Tells Only Part of the Story

Former Chicago Cubs catcher Carson Kelly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly won 69% of his ABS challenges in 2026, as Yankees On SI previously noted. That is useful information about the challenges he chose to make.

Statcast’s complete defensive breakdown supplies a different perspective. Kelly finished with minus-2 catching runs, including zero framing runs, minus-3 throwing runs, plus-2 blocking runs and minus-1 ABS run.

Those estimates show why San Francisco should evaluate more than the share of challenges that overturned calls. Success rate does not describe every opportunity a catcher had to challenge, the value of the situations involved or the contributions of his other defensive skills.

Baseball Savant’s ABS documentation also explains why framing and challenging should be considered together. Framing uses the umpire’s original call, while a successful challenge receives separate credit for changing that call.

A catcher can recover a missed strike through ABS. The broader evaluation needs to account for how he received the pitch and what happened afterward.

The Giants should also avoid counting the same contribution twice. Kelly’s overall catching-run figure already includes the ABS component; adding it again would distort the comparison.

San Francisco Needs to Match the Price to the Actual Role

San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susac. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants’ earlier examination of veteran catching depth considered Kyle Higashioka as a lower-cost complement to Susac. Kelly would present a different workload and spending decision.

He caught 848 innings for Chicago in 2026 and hit .258/.336/.376 with 10 home runs in 425 plate appearances. That record gives San Francisco evidence of recent regular work and offensive value to weigh alongside the defensive concerns.

It does not guarantee that he would improve every part of the position.

If Susac is ready for the primary assignment after his knee injury, the Giants should determine how many starts remain available before committing to another catcher. If they need a larger share covered, Kelly’s recent workload becomes more relevant.

His 2026 defensive estimates should inform the offer without becoming a prediction that every component will repeat exactly. One season’s results require context, particularly when evaluating a newly introduced challenge system.

The Giants can reasonably consider Kelly. They should price him for the offensive production, workload, and defensive mix they expect to receive, with a clear assignment alongside Susac. A favorable ABS percentage alone would leave too much of that decision unanswered.