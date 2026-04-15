Giants continue to struggle on offense, wasting a strong effort from Robbie Ray

The San Francisco Giants (6-11) lost another close contest to open their three-game series in Cincinnati against the Reds on Tuesday. Cincy starter Brady Singer got the win for his club, surrendering just one earned run.

While the Giants saw another solid pitching performance from lefthanded ace Robbie Ray, they managed to score just once. The Reds (now 10-7) escaped with a 2-1 victory, as three solo home runs accounted for all the scoring. Currently, San Fran has left its heart in last place in the National League West after about three weeks of play.

The Giants outhit the Reds 7-3, but the fact that two of Cincinnati’s hits were home runs was enough to saddle San Francisco with a third consecutive loss on Tuesday. https://t.co/IXzISPTInb — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) April 15, 2026

Ray went five innings, yielding two earned runs and striking out six in defeat. He had two critical mistakes that ended up in the seats, including the fourth-inning, 379-foot rocket launched by 22-year-old Cincinnati sensation Spencer Steer. That shot proved to be the game-winner, as Singer and the bullpen held the Bay Area Nine in check.

“That’s one you tip your cap to because you made a good pitch above the zone, the guy somehow just clips it perfect,” Ray said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. “You look back at it and you can’t really get mad, because I felt like I made a good pitch.”

Power outage in San Francisco

Apr 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) looks on after hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

To say the San Francisco Giants are suffering a power outage would be a major understatement. As a team, they've hit just nine home runs in their first 17 games (through April 14). For comparison, the St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker, the Major League leader, has blasted eight all by himself.

San Francisco is emphasizing contact hitting more than power hitting these days, and they've managed to be a Top-10 squad in terms of average, but they fail to hit for power or plate a lot of runners. So, in essence, the Giants don’t have a “bad offense” in the traditional sense; they have an incomplete one.

Infielder WIlly Adames says the team will eventually flip the switch and start sending some electricity through their bats. He believes there's too much talent in the lineup for things to stay the status quo.

“We have a ton of guys that have power on this team — Chappy, Ramos, Rafi obviously, can hit a lot of homers,” Adames said. “I know it’s going to come.”

“I don’t think that’s something we’re going to live and die by,” Giants manager Tony Vitello said of hitting homers. “But I do think that there are guys with the capability of doing that. … I haven’t really put a thumb on it. There’s been a couple that have been close but no cigar. Tonight’s game was close but no cigar.”