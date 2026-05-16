The San Francisco Giants display more anemic offense as they fall to the Athletics, 5-2

The San Francisco Giants lost 5-2 to the Athletics on Friday in Sacramento, as A's rookie Nick Kurtz provided the night's big blow with a 417-foot home run to center field. With the loss, San Francisco has now dropped three games in a row in the middle of what could turn out to be their most brutal road trip of the year.

Tyler Mahle took the loss for the Giants, allowing five runs on 10 hits in five innings. He falls to 1-4 on the year as the team can't seem to string several solid starts in a row. And while San Francisco again labored when it came to circling the diamond, there were at least two offensive bright spots on the night: second baseman Luis Arraez went 4-for-5 with a home run, and outfielder Harrison Bader added a solo shot to account for the entire team's scoring.

Luis Arraez and Harrison Bader had home runs, but the San Francisco Giants went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position as they fell to the A’s 5-2 in the series opener in West Sacramento. https://t.co/W0J6dixvys — Sporting Green (@SportingGreenSF) May 16, 2026

For the A's, starter Aaron Civale improved to 5-1, allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Other than the two solo homers to Arraez and Bader, he maintained control of the game. Nick Kurtz led the scoring, going one-for-four with that massive home run and three RBI. Hogan Harris picked up his third save as baseball's nomads improved their record to 23-21. They are currently perched on top of the American League West Division - two games ahead of both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

Giants & A's go back at it tonight

May 15, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Darell Hernaiz (2) is tagged out by San Francisco Giants catcher Daniel Susan (6) at home plate during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Sputtering San Francisco looks like it's been hit by a runaway train right now. The Giants rank last in Major League Baseball in runs scored. Games like the one they played on Friday night won't make that mark any better.

Meanwhile, the Bay Area fan base, accustomed to watching a perennial playoff contender, has been left bewildered and blown away. If this trend continues? Then, they will start finding a whole lot of reasons to stop attending games by the time July and August roll around.

Tonight, the Giants try to break their three-game winning streak by sending righthander Trevor McDonald to the hill tonight. He's showing signs of being a solid starter, having notched a 1-0 record with a 2.92 ERA and 12 strikeouts. The Athletics will counter with righty Luis Severino (2-4, 4.07 ERA, 47 Ks). First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM local time.