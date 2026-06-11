Giants Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee Keeps Historic Run Alive

San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee continues to show why the Giants signed him away from the Korean League in late 2023. The third-year player continued his solid play on Wednesday afternoon against the Washington Nationals, slapping a single to right to extend his current hitting streak to 18 games.

Lee's successful stretch must have been a good luck charm against the Nats, with the Giants rallying for an 11-10 walkoff win, despite starter Robbie Ray laboring through a performance where he surrendered five earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched.

San Francisco got three combined home runs from third baseman Matt Chapman (2) and Rafael Devers. Then, the biggest blow came in the bottom of the ninth, when rookie sensation Bryce Eldridge hit a grand slam to send the Petco Park crowd home happy on Hump Day.

Jung Hoo Lee lined a single to right to extend his hitting streak to 18 games. That's the longest by a Giant since Angel Pagan reached 19 games in 2016. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 10, 2026

Lee went two-for-four with a walk in the win, and scored two runs. Thus far in 2026, the sweet swinging star has hit .334 with a .820 on-base percentage, three home runs, and 22 RBIs through 59 games played.

He's being quietly mentioned as a potential All-Star, with his votes reportedly surging during the streak. Add in that the recent surge may also be due to him currently leading Major League Baseball in four-hit games. He's getting harder and harder to ignore.

Jung Hoo Lee Having Breakout Season

Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old Lee was a star in the KBO, compiling a .340 batting average with 65 home runs and 85 RBI in seven seasons. While playing for the Kiwoom Heroes, he won the league's KBO Rookie of the Year in 2017, was a two-time batting champion, five-time Gold Glove winner, and the league's MVP in 2022.

Though questions arose when he was originally signed about whether he could make the transition to The Show, he's proven any doubters wrong.

In December 2023, Jung Hoo Lee signed a six-year, $113 million contract with the Giants, who also had to pay a posting fee of $18.825 million to his former club.

Since then, he had solid but not spectacular seasons in his first two years in the Golden Gate City. However, 2026 seems to be where he's finally flipped the switch, and Giants players and management are taking notice. Even the fans have gotten in on the act.

Jung Hoo Lee's 'Frisco fan club has been tagged with the moniker, "Hoo Lee Gans', as a clever takeoff of the term 'hooligans' in soccer. And while they may not be as rowdy, they are certainly just as supportive. They -- like every other San Fran fan -- will be excitedly watching to see if the hitter can keep his hot streak going.