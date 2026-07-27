Latest Jung Hoo Lee Trade News Highlights Another Giants Deadline Candidate

The San Francisco Giants' 2026 season keeps getting worse, as they dropped in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 on a pitch that was called strike three but looked to be outside; the Giants didn't have any ABS challenges left to use.

The Giants were out of ABS challenges and lost the game on a rough strike call. pic.twitter.com/im5Mg6lKnT — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 27, 2026

To add insult to injury, it's been made well known that the franchise intends to be sellers with the trade deadline approaching. Going into the 2026 campaign with high expectations, the Giants have continued to be kicked while they're down.

But with the deadline around the corner, one thing is for certain: the future has the chance to be bright.

Speaking of the trade deadline, one player who became a top option for contending teams to add to their outfield depth came from the Giants' organization: Jung Hoo Lee. In his third season with San Francisco, Lee has turned into the kind of hitter to build the future around.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey and his staff have decided that Lee will not be available at the trade deadline, first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today. However, another Giants outfielder has come to light as one the front office is willing to move should the offer be right.

Heliot Ramos is Available

San Francisco Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos (17) celebrates while running the bases. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ramos has played very well this season, collecting nine home runs with 31 RBIs in 67 games played, while holding a .262 batting average. A player who has hit 20+ home runs in the past, Ramos should intrigue several MLB franchises, particularly ones with a farm system that intrigues San Francisco.

Starting pitching was the way the front office went with the 2026 MLB Draft, due to aging veterans and contracts set to expire with current players. With San Francisco opening up the option of trading Ramos, perhaps Posey and his team are looking to add more pitching prospects to their pool.

Lee joins Logan Webb as one of the only players currently on the team whom the front office isn't willing to trade, and understandably so. Out of the Giants' prospects, Bo Davidson and Dakota Jordan are two nearing their potential to be called up sometime soon, so it leaves no room for Ramos.

Nightengale didn't list any specific contender leading the pack for Ramos, but now that it's more public knowledge, fans should keep tabs on where Ramos could end up and what the Giants could get in return at the deadline.