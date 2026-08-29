Giants Pitching Prospect Making Big Strides To Close Out 2026

The San Francisco Giants knew they got something special when they acquired pitcher Jacob Bresnahan from the Cleveland Guardians over two years ago for righthander Alex Cobb.

Bresnahan, a 6-4 lefty, already showed plenty of promise then, and he's living up to those expectations now in 2026.

Now, at just 21 years old, he's showing the pitching poise of a polished pro. That effort was rewarded earlier this week, when the promising prospect was promoted to the Giants' Double-A affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

A product of Sumner High School in Washington state, the prep star was drafted all the way back in the 13th round (398th overall) in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. Since joining the Giants organization, however, he's blossomed in a way that belies his original draft position. So much so that Bresnahan took another step towards the big leagues and will get a long look at spring training when the team reports to Arizona next year.

During the time leading up to his promotion, Bresnahan was one of the best pitching hopefuls in all of Minor League Baseball. From July 1 leading up to his promotion, he went 6-1, 2.28 with 63 strikeouts and 15 walks over 51.1 innings in nine starts for the High-A Eugene Emeralds. That's the kind of diamond dominance that projects the southpaw to be a part of the rotation at Oracle Park in the very near future.

The Book on Bresnahan

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey | Credit: Robert Edwards | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

San Francisco's president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, has to like what he sees from the young hurler. Bresnahan will be one of only a handful of pitchers who, at 21, are already throwing in the Eastern League. So, the youngster is definitely on a fast track to success. But with the Bay Area Nine in rebuilding mode, look for the team management to hold Bresnahan back until 2028, if possible.

The pitcher's MLB.com scouting profile gives a much clearer indication of his strengths, as well as the long-term outlook for his career as a big-leaguer.

"Bresnahan scrapped a regular changeup for a mid-80s kick change that grades even better than his heater thanks to nasty depth," the report states. Single-A hitters couldn't stop swinging under his heater and over his cambio."

"He gets plenty of strikes with all of his pitches, yet somehow walked 11 percent of the batters he faced in 2025. His control should improve as he continues to add strength to his 6-foot-4 frame, as should his stuff, which should make him a mid-rotation starter."