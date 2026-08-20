Giants Set Lineup Behind Landen Roupp With Guardians Series Win on the Line

The San Francisco Giants have an opportunity to finish their trip to Cleveland on a positive note.

The team is entering Thursday’s finale against the Cleveland Guardians with a record of 52-74 after they held on to a 1-0 victory Wednesday evening.

The win brought the series to one each, and it gave the Giants an opportunity to take the series.

Landen Roupp is going to take the mound for San Francisco while Cleveland is countering with right-hander Gavin Williams. The first pitch is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. PT.

With a right-hander on the mound for the Guardians, Drew Gilbert is back in the leadoff position.

Drew Gilbert Returns to Top of Lineup

San Francisco Giants center fielder Drew Gilbert Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilbert held down the seventh position in the lineup against left-hander Parker Messick on Wednesday but when facing a right-hander, he goes to the top.

Rafael Devers remains second as the designated hitter, followed by Willy Adames at shortstop and Bryce Eldridge at first base.

Adames returned to the lineup on Wednesday after not starting Tuesday and went right back into action. He had a three-hit performance. With the team scoring only one run on Wednesday, a repeat performance by Adames would be welcome.

Victor Bericoto, who was in the lineup on Wednesday and drove in the only run, is not in Thursday’s lineup.

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

Drew Gilbert, CF Rafael Devers, DH Willy Adames, SS Bryce Eldridge, 1B Jung Hoo Lee, RF Osleivis Basabe, 2B Turner Hill, LF Drew Cavanaugh, C Christian Koss, 3B

Starting pitcher: Landen Roupp

Roupp Looks to Finish the Job

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roupp will take the mound on Thursday with a 7-12 record, 4.31 ERA and 128 strikeouts.

The right-hander will have to slow the Cleveland lineup that consists of Steven Kwan, Travis Bazzana and Jose Ramirez in the top three spots. Nathaniel Lowe is batting cleanup for the Guardians.

The Giants pitching staff put together an incredible game on Wednesday. Matt Wilkinson made his MLB debut and pitched two clean innings, helping to shut the Guardians down. Despite the San Francisco offense being very limited, San Francisco held on.

Roupp doesn’t have to repeat that dominant performance, but it would be nice.

On the other side, Williams will provide a significant challenge for the Giants offense to find any momentum. He is 11-7 on the year with a 3.74 ERA and 190 strikeouts.

3 Matchups to Watch

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Gilbert vs. Gavin Williams: Back in the leadoff position, Gilbert has a chance to set the tone for the game. If San Francisco can get on base right away and set Williams on his heels, Devers, Adames and Eldridge could do some damage.

Willy Adames vs Gavin Williams: Adames is coming off a three-hit performance after just returning to the lineup from a back injury. The Giants could really use some offensive production and Adames could be the answer.

Landen Roupp vs. Jose Ramirez: This will be a big challenge for Roupp. Keeping Cleveland’s star third baseman from getting ahead of him will be crucial. Kwan and Bazzana following could be a disaster if Roupp lets this one get away.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. PT at Progressive Field.