Giants Get Willy Adames Back as Matt Wilkinson Makes MLB Debut

The San Francisco Giants are getting their first look at a piece of the Patrick Bailey trade on Wednesday afternoon.

Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson is making his Major League debut against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. It is an interesting turn of events for everyone involved. This is the team that traded him to San Francisco earlier this season.

It also comes at a time when the Giants really need something to change. Maybe Tugboat is the answer.

San Francisco is coming into the second game of the three-game series at 51-74 after suffering a tough 8-1 loss in the opener. Cleveland found the holes in Carson Whisenhunt early and never took their foot off the gas. Jo Adell drove in six runs as the Giants dropped the third of four games lately.

Now Wilkinson is going to get his chance to provide a spark to this troubled team.

Matt Wilkinson Gets His Shot

Matt Wilkinson Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Giants are playing for the postseason, they might as well make things interesting, and that is exactly what they are doing with Wilkinson.

Cleveland selected him in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft before sending him to San Francisco in May as part of the deal that sent Bailey to the Guardians.

Wilkinson didn’t waste any time making progess with his new team. He posted a combined 1.87 ERA over 43.1 innings at Double-A this season, but then found a little trouble when he advanced to Triple-A.

A 5.15 ERA over 10 starts at Triple-A doesn’t scream success in the MLB. But, his most recent outings have provided some optimism. He threw seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in a start with Tacoma before he got the call to the Majors.

Manager Tony Vitello will get the opportunity to evaluate where Wilkinson is in his development and whether or not he should be a part of the rotation moving forward.

Giants Make Changes

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco is going to have a different look against the left-handed Parker Messick.

Jonah Cox will stay at leadoff and start center, followed by Rafael Devers serving as designated hitter.

The Giants are getting an important piece of their infield back on Wednesday. Willy Adames is returning and will bat third after missing four consecutive games because of a Grade 1 lower back strain.

Jung Hoo Lee is also back in the lineup after sitting out the 8-1 loss on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants Starting Lineup

Jonah Cox, CF Rafael Devers, DH Willy Adames, SS Bryce Eldridge, 1B Victor Bericoto, LF Jung Hoo Lee, RF Osleivis Basabe, 2B Drew Cavanaugh, C Christian Koss, 3B

Starting pitcher: Matt Wilkinson, LHP

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Wilkinson vs. José Ramírez

Wilkinson isn’t going to be able to take his time and adjust to things in the majors. Ramírez is batting second for Cleveland and he is dangerous. The rookie pitcher is going to have an immediate test on his hands. How Wilkinson handles his first trip through the top of the order could go a long way to telling his future story.

Bryce Eldridge vs. Parker Messick

Eldridge provided the only spark of offense for the Giants on Tuesday with his solo home run. He is going to be facing Messick who enters the game 9-7 with a 2.59 ERA and 142 strikeouts. This will be a touch matchup but if Eldridge can find a way to make something happen, it might be crucial in establishing how this game will go.

First pitch for Giants vs. Guardians is 6:40 p.m. ET.