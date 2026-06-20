Giants Rising Prospect Jhonny Level Continues Impressive Run at Eugene

Jhonny Level just keeps unlocking milestones in what is turning into a breakthrough minor league season for the San Francisco Giants prospect.

Level hit his first High-A home run earlier this week for the Eugene Emeralds, another piece of the puzzle for the No. 3 prospect in the organization as he puts together a run that could allow him to reach Double-A Richmond by season’s end.

The No. 60 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, hasn’t taken much of a step back since he was promoted from Class-A San Jose.

Jhonny Level’s Season

Jhonny Level sizzles his 11th roundtripper of the year, first at High-A for the @EugeneEmeralds!



The @SFGiants' third-ranked prospect is hitting .311 with six multihit games since being promoted earlier this month: pic.twitter.com/kBPDnX6M0j — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 19, 2026

Level was promoted on June 2 after he slashed .325/.392/.576 with 10 home runs and 47 RBI. After 75 games across two seasons with the Giants, there was nothing more for the 19-year-old Venezuela native to prove to Giants scouts. He needed a new challenge.

So far in Eugene, he’s met the challenge. In his first 15 games he’s slashed .299/.347/.463 with a home run and six RBI. He started his time at Eugene with a 10-game hit streak that was snapped on June 14 against Spokane. He now has a three-game hitting streak going into the weekend.

Level is part of a quartet of young middle infield prospects, three of which were signed during the international signing period in recent years. Josuar Gonzalez, Luis Hernández and Gavin Kilen are the future of what the middle infield could look like in San Francisco. But Level and Kilen — a 2025 draft pick — are the two players of the furthest along as Kilen is also with Eugene.

Both Gonzaez and Hernández are with the Giants’ Arizona Complex League team and both are 18 or younger. Hernández was the crown jewel of the January signing class. Gonzalez was San Francisco’s top international signing in 2025.

Level moved to Top 100 prospect status early this season after Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder exited the Top 100. Level moved up to No. 60 when MLB Pipeline reset their rankings in May.

Level’s pedigree was less when he signed with the Giants for less than $1 million in 2024. He spent last season at the ACL with the Giants and earned a promotion to Class-A San Jose. Combined he slashed .269/.360/.436 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI. He also had 12 doubles, five triples and 21 stolen bases. That was his first full season in affiliated ball.

Before that, he spent 2024 in the traditional landing spot for young international prospects, the Dominican Summer League. There he slashed .275/.393/.517 with 10 home runs and 46 RBI.