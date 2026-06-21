Giants Reach Franchise Milestone Never Before Seen in San Francisco

The San Francisco Giants have been around for more than 125 years. It’s hard to find something they haven’t done before.

It’s not quite as hard to find something they haven’t done since the team moved from New York to San Francisco before the 1958 season. But, on Saturday, the Giants managed it.

San Francisco lost to the Miami Marlins, 6-3, in the sloppiest game the Giants have played this season. That sloppiness was defined by two things. San Francisco pitchers hit four batters. San Francisco fielders committed four errors.

Per Justice delos Santos of the San Jose Mercury-News (subscription required), the Giants had never done that since they moved from New York. It was just the third time in franchise history, dating back to 1883 that the franchise had ever done that.

What Happened in Miami?

Rafael Devers committed a fielding error, which was his fifth of the season. Pitcher Trevor McDonald committed his second error of the season on a missed catch. Catcher Eric Haase had it worse. He had two errors, one on catcher’s interference and another on a throw.

As for hitting batters, McDonald dominated there. He hit three of them — Kyle Stowers, Leo Jimenez and Esteury Ruiz. Matt Gage also hit Jimenez.

Much of that action came in the fourth inning, when the Giants gave up four runs in game in which they were tied with the Marlins. Ruiz was hit by a pitch, stole second and then went to third on Haase’s throwing error. He scored on a single by Jakob Marsee.

Otto Lopez singled and that ended the day for McDonald, who took the loss. Gage walked Stowers to load the bases. Gage then got Xavier Edwards to ground into a double play, which scored a run but got the Giants two outs. It didn’t help.

Heriberto Herandez homered off Gage, making it 6-2. Gage allowed a single to Owen Caissie and then hit Jimenez with a pitch before San Francisco went to JT Brubaker. He got the final out, inducing a flyout by Joe Mack.

Only four of the six runs the Giants gave up were earned.

Now 14 games under .500, the Giants (31-45) will return home after Sunday’s finale with the Marlins and get a day off. After that, San Francisco renews its rivalry with the Athletics from Tuesday-Thursday, followed by a three-game series with the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves.

San Francisco is moving toward July and likely determining which players it wants to put on the trade market to either trim payroll or arrange its roster to try and turn things around in 2027.