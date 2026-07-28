Giants Suddenly Have a Third Base Problem After Casey Schmitt's Injury

The San Francisco Giants played one of their more complete games of the year on Monday, shutting out the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-0. It was a win not only over the team with the second-best record in Major League Baseball right now, but it was also the kind of pleasant Summer night that the team had planned before disaster struck their season.

It was also a night that saw a little bit of pain, however. Third baseman Casey Schmitt was forced to exit the game following a leg injury he suffered while rounding first base in the bottom of the second inning.

For a team like the Giants (45-61), who are in fourth place, far out of contention, and going nowhere, it seemed like a pyrrhic victory. They may have gained a victory, but it defeats the purpose of just trying to play out the final stretch unscathed.

Casey Schmitt has left the game after appearing to injure himself rounding first base 🫠 pic.twitter.com/jBpUihzPi8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 28, 2026

Schmitt will be sidelined pending the results of an MRI exam, which he is believed to be getting today. After the game, San Francisco skipper Tony Vitello commented on Schmitt's status, saying that there’s a strong chance he will miss “significant time.”

“He’s a little bummed out,” Vitello said. “He’s a guy that loves playing every day. He’s definitely not going to play tomorrow. Scary moment for him.”

'I Don't Know' is on Third

Giants manager Tony Vitello | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the Giants must circle the wagons when it comes to who will man the third base position. Schmitt was already filling in for injured veteran Matt Chapman. With him now unavailable for the foreseeable future, Vitello will look to Christian Koss to take over those duties.

But in a more intriguing scenario, current first baseman Rafael Devers could take up residence at the hot corner, the position he manned in Boston before switching spots in San Francisco.

As a franchise looking to move forward, these types of small setbacks won't derail their future plans. Most fans and observers seem to believe (and rightfully so) that the team will hold onto what stars it has to, while infusing their fantastic fresh faces down on the farm.

So, in the grand scheme of things, Schmitt's injury is just another part of a lost season, but nowhere near a backbreaker in terms of tomorrow.