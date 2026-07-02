How Long Will Matt Chapman Be Out? Giants Manager Tony Vitello Weighs In

The San Francisco Giants got a very unwanted update on their third baseman, Matt Chapman. After being removed from the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday's defeat, Chapman didn't get the MRI results he had wanted to receive.

Chapman was placed on the 10-day IL for an abdominal strain, knocking the five-time Gold Glove winner off the field for the foreseeable future. This has been a lingering issue for Chapman, as revealed following Tuesday's loss.

“It's been something that we've been treating and trying to keep me on the field,” Chapman said in his postgame. “These last couple of weeks, probably, it's been really tight where I can only stretch it. I can’t really do anything”

Infielder Christian Koss was recalled, collecting one hit in the series finale victory over Arizona on Wednesday.

Tony Vitello Speaks on Chapman's Injury Timeline

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello heads back to the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No manager wants to see one of his best players get placed on the injured list, but that has become reality for Giants manager Tony Vitello. Looking to navigate this injury as best as he can, to get Chapman to the field, it still feels up in the air, despite Vitello's "mild abdominal strain" description.

"On the injury front, you've got some soreness or a strain in your core... It's something I'm sure he'd want to plow through if he can, but it's probably a little bit like a hamstring, with all that twisting. If you don't let it heal properly, it's probably never going to go away," Vitello said via SF Giants On NBC's X account (formerly Twitter).

The hope is that Chapman will be able to return before the All-Star break, but assuming it takes him a little longer to successfully heal and return to action, his return might be post-All-Star break.

All of this massively impacts how the Giants' front office will approach the trade deadline, as San Francisco is leaning toward selling. Chapman would complement any contending team, so long as the return is right for Buster Posey and company. But with the injury, those talks are likely a tad shakier than they would have been before.

With Chapman's comments stating he's been dealing with the injury since early April, that could come into play in trade discussions as well. So long as Chapman focuses on returning healthy as quickly as possible, the front office can focus on whether or not Chapman's future remains in San Francisco or not.