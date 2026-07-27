Giants Receive Disappointing News as Outfielder's Return Is Delayed

In a year when it seems like every possible pothole or silly setback imaginable could hit the San Francisco Giants, another bump in the road has taken place. While looking at the roster and their record, it may seem small and insignificant, but it could have a greater effect on the team for the rest of the season, and beyond, than it appears on the surface.

The Giants (52-60 | 4th, NL West) were expecting veteran outfielder Harrison Bader to begin a rehabilitation assignment soon, but some stormy weather has hit the original forecast.

San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader ceased baseball activities on Friday and will see a specialist as the elite defender tries to come back this season. https://t.co/dUJODeerBG — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 25, 2026

The 32-year-old has been out since May 30, due to left plantar fasciitis, and his condition has shown very little improvement. He will see foot and ankle specialist Dr. David Porter in Indianapolis over the weekend, though the team does expect him to play before the end of the season.

For the season, Bader is hitting .170 with 5 home runs and 14 RBIs over 106 at-bats in just 30 games played. For his career, he's a lifetime .244 hitter, with 93 home runs and 336 runs batted in (RBI) in 10 Major League seasons.

Vitello Discusses Bader's Situation

Bader catches a fly ball | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the former Gold Glove winner out past the August 3 trade deadline, that also means he'll be unavailable to be dealt at the trade deadline. According to his manager, the entire ordeal has weighed heavily on Bader as the 2026 season in San Fran continues to be clouded with gloom and doom. According to manager Tony Vitello, the star has had a lot of stops and starts this season, and he needs to ease his way back into action now.

“He’s frustrated. He’s really frustrated,” Vitello said. “Every time he picks up some momentum, there’s more discomfort or pain there — that’s more of a keyword — so there’s no point in pushing forward. Then it’s a reset, get back to it, then another reset. So how many more of those can you do before you dive into it a little bit further to see if there’s something different that needs to be done.”