Giants Injury Report: Every Player on the IL and Their Second-Half Status

The San Francisco Giants enter the second half of the 2026 season with a crowded injured list. There are three pitchers recovering from Tommy John surgery while a pair of outfielders continues to deal with oblique strains.

Here is a full breakdown of every player currently listed on the injured list and what their timeline looks like heading into the most important stretch.

Matt Chapman - Closest to Returning

San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most significant name on the San Francisco Giants’ injured list currently is third baseman Matt Chapman. He has been sidelined since July 1 with an abdominal strain.

So far Chapman has remained in San Francisco and continued his rehab. There is a targeted return date sometime during the next homestand between July 24-29.

Should he hit that window, it would mean he has been out three to four weeks, which is a meaningful absence to a lineup that has counted on him throughout the season, but a return soon enough to be manageable.

Harrison Bader - Making Progress

May 30 was the day for outfielder Harrison Bader. Left plantar fasciitis took him off the field, but he is still targeting a second-half return. He has continued all baseball activities, including ramping up his baserunning. That is an indication that he is closing in on a rehab assignment.

Victor Bericoto and Jonah Cox - Oblique Concerns

Within just days of each other, two players were affected with oblique strains. Jonah Cox was first to be put on the IL on July 8, retroactive to July 6. He was followed just days later by Victor Bericoto.

Unfortunately, Bericoto has not returned to baseball activity, which probably means his stint will be longer on the IL. Cox has been rehabbing in San Francisco.

Both are listed as second-half returns but do not have a targeted date.

Matt Gage - Waiting on PRP

San Francisco Giants pitcher Matt Gage | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Left-handed reliever Matt Gage was placed on the IL on July 4 with a left elbow strain. On July 11 he received a PRP injection. After four weeks, he will be reevaluated, which would put his return sometime mid-August if everything goes well. PRP injections usually require rest, so his timeline will be directly related to how his elbow responds over the next month.

Joel Peguero - Setback Complicates Return

Right-hander Joel Peguero suffered a setback with hamstring tightness that brought him back to flat-ground throwing during the weekend of July 10-12. He has been on the 60-day IL since June 1. The setback was not good news and extends his return date further into the second half. He still has a long road ahead as he will need to rebuild his throwing program before even being able to start a rehab assignment.

Jose Butto - September at Earliest

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jose Butto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After undergoing right arm surgery in April, Jose Butto is just gradually starting to resume activity. It has been reported that he is throwing four times a week and out to 105 feet. He has a possible return date of September, but it could bleed over into a 2027 return. His second-half availability is uncertain.

Three Tommy John Surgeries

There are currently three Giants pitchers who are recovering from Tommy John surgery. That statistic alone states the obvious - the organization’s pitching depth has been tested.

Hayden Birdsong underwent season-ending surgery on March 25. He is not expected back until some time in 2027. The 25-year-old had been very promising before the injury.

Randy Rodriguez had the surgery on September 24, 2025. Given that his expected timeline was 12 to 14 months, that puts him late 2026 or even 2027 before he returns.

Rowan Wick underwent Tommy John in November 2025. He will be out the entire 2026 season.