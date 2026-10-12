Giants Reportedly Scouted 2 Japanese Pitchers Ahead of MLB Free Agency

The San Francisco Giants have some major decisions to make this offseason, and that surely includes pitching. The search for help could extend overseas and well outside of Major League Baseball.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported (subscription required) that the Giants have been scouting Japanese pitchers Hiromi Itoh and Karima Taira. Both are expected to become available to MLB teams this year.

The Giants finished the season at 65-97, which was a clear disappointment for all involved. Injuries, of course, played a role in all of that and certainly affected the pitching staff.

There is plenty of uncertainty heading into the 2027 season regarding both the bullpen and starting rotation.

Carson Whisenhunt and Trevor McDonald underwent Tommy John surgery in 2026, while Blade Tidwell was also scheduled for a procedure in October. It is entirely possible that all three could miss the entire 2027 season.

Hayden Birdsong also underwent Tommy John surgery in March and could possibly return some time during the 2027 season.

Those injuries have significantly reduced San Francisco’s pitching options and put increased pressure on finding some reliable alternatives.

Hiromi Itoh Brings Starting Rotation Experience

Japan pitcher Hiromi Itoh Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Itoh, 29, is an established starting pitcher for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

The right-hander finished the 2026 season with a 10-10 record, 3.18 ERA and 159 strikeouts across 172 2/3 innings of work.

It should be noted that those numbers are a bit of a step back when compared to his 2025 stats. During that season, he went 14-8 with a 2.52 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 196 2/3 innings.

Itoh has the ability to handle a significant workload and that could make him a very attractive option for the Giants who, obviously, need rotation stability.

Itoh really isn’t known for an overpowering velocity; rather, he uses a diverse pitching mix to get to hitters.

He has displayed solid command in 2026 when he issued just 34 walks over 172 2/3 innings.

Experience, command and durability are all traits San Francisco could use.

Kaima Taira Could Address Multiple Needs

Taira, who is 26, is a different possibility.

The Saitama Seibu Lions right-hander has experience as both a starter and reliever. That kind of versatility is interesting to every MLB team.

His 2026 performance was head-turning.

He finished with a 12-5 record and a remarkable 1.36 ERA across 146 innings while striking out 141 hitters.

He spent much of 2025 working out of the bullpen, but returned to a starting role in 2026 and proved that he can be successful in whatever role the team needs him.

His profile is also different from Itoh's, given that his fastball can reach the upper 90s. The flexibility should be very interesting to the Giants.

Taira’s availability is not guaranteed, though. His Japanese club would have to make him available through the posting system before MLB teams could start negotiating a contract.

With his flexibility and velocity, he is going to be attractive to multiple teams if he reaches the market, and San Francisco will need to be aggressive if he is indeed a target.

Giants Facing Significant Questions

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the current situation in San Francisco with pitchers, it only makes sense that they are exploring all options.

Logan Webb remains an established presence, but past him, things are very questionable for the team.

Exploring the Japanese market could provide Buster Posey with more choices to address all of the issues.

Just because there has been scouting interest doesn’t mean any signing is imminent, but it is encouraging.

After losing 97 games and watching injuries nearly destroy the pitching staff, San Francisco needs to make big moves this offseason.

Itoh and Taira could be two opportunities to make improvements.