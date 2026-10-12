One Bold Giants Trade That Actually Makes Sense

The San Francisco Giants need a trade that changes their rotation. My proposal: acquire Reid Detmers from the Los Angeles Angels for Casey Schmitt, Bo Davidson and Ramon Marquez.

That is a significant price: a productive MLB infielder and two highly regarded prospects. It would give Los Angeles reasons to listen while allowing San Francisco to build around an established starter in 2027 and 2028.

Our case for trading Schmitt sets a threshold: meaningful rotation help. Detmers would meet that standard, but the Giants would have to sacrifice real prospect depth to get him.

Giants receive: LHP Reid Detmers.

LHP Reid Detmers. Angels receive: INF Casey Schmitt, OF Bo Davidson and RHP Ramon Marquez.

Detmers Would Strengthen the Giants’ Rotation

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detmers finished 2026 with a 3.36 ERA and 1.04 WHIP across 185 innings. He made 32 starts, struck out 211 hitters, and walked 48. That combination of workload and strikeout ability would give San Francisco an immediate upgrade.

He remains under club control through 2028. As our examination of Giants trade targets noted, MLB Trade Rumors projects his 2027 arbitration salary at $7.5 million. His contract structure would help the Giants distribute their offseason spending across several needs.

Adding Detmers alongside Logan Webb and Landen Roupp would reduce the rotation’s dependence on injured pitchers returning quickly or inexperienced arms handling full seasons. San Francisco would still need depth, but it would have another starter capable of taking regular turns near the front of the rotation.

The risk is paying for a breakout that needs to hold. Detmers worked exclusively in relief in 2025 before returning to the rotation. The Giants would be betting that his improved command and ability to miss bats can support another substantial workload.

They would also lose Schmitt’s power and Davidson’s chance to establish himself in the outfield. Moving Schmitt requires a credible second-base plan, including a healthy Marcelo Mayer and dependable coverage if he cannot handle the job.

Why the Angels Could Consider This Package

San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels would receive help on two timelines. Schmitt could fill third base after Yoán Moncada’s one-year contract expires, while Davidson and Marquez would add younger talent with longer developmental runways. Denzer Guzman remains an internal option at third, but Schmitt would bring a more established bat.

Schmitt produced 21 home runs and a .271/.301/.483 slash line in 98 games in 2026. He is controlled through 2029, giving Los Angeles a potential regular at third instead of another short-term patch. His recovery from knee surgery would need to satisfy the Angels’ medical staff.

Davidson supplies a left-handed outfield bat close to regular MLB opportunities. Before his September debut with the Giants, he hit .290/.361/.527 with 29 home runs across Double-A and Triple-A. Trading him would cost San Francisco a legitimate internal option for 2027.

Marquez adds pitching upside. The 21-year-old recorded a 2.22 ERA with 105 strikeouts over 69 minor league innings in 2026 and appears on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list. He gives the Angels a possible future starter to develop after surrendering Detmers.

The Angels traded José Soriano for three prospects in August. Moving Detmers would further weaken their rotation, so the return must help across several positions and replenish future pitching.

The Angels could reasonably prefer extending Detmers or demand a different package. But Schmitt, Davidson, and Marquez would make this a serious offer. The Giants would give up meaningful talent to secure two years of pitching that directly supports their next competitive roster.