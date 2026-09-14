SF Giants Ace Logan Webb Earns Prestigious MLB Honor Amid Difficult Finish

Logan Webb has spent much of his career being recognized as a pitcher for the San Francisco Giants. Lately, that has been tough. So, some positive recognition is surely welcome.

The latest news surrounding Webb has very little to do with pitching.

Webb was announced on Monday as the 2026 Giants’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award. This is one of Major League Baseball’s most prestigious awards given out each year.

Each MLB club nominates a player for their extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions both on and off the field.

Over the years, and due to a very personal tragedy, Webb has used his platform in a positive way.

Webb Is Voice for Fentanyl Awareness

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A family tragedy occurred in December of 2021 when Webb’s cousin Kade died from taking a pill that was unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

His death was just two days before Webb’s wedding and was certainly very traumatic for the entire family. Webb doesn’t just talk about the issue either; he is an active participant.

When Webb signed his five-year, $90 million extension with San Francisco in 2023, he committed to giving annual donations of $450,000 to the Giants Community Fund and stated that his charitable work would be centered around fentanyl awareness.

He has not wavered in his commitment.

Webb is a driving force behind the Giants’ annual Fentanyl Awareness game held at Oracle Park. It is designed to honor those who have died from fentanyl poisoning while educating people about counterfeit pills and providing community resources.

Webb’s MLB profile of his community work says that he meets with families privately as well to comfort them and share his experience when they are going through a tragedy.

Webb takes his commitment to community service to heart. He doesn’t limit it to just fentanyl awareness.

He also spends time with kids and their families through UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, Family House San Francisco, and George Mark Children’s House.

Another Major Recognition in 2026

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the recent results may not be what Webb, the team, or fans are used to, he certainly has been a contributor to this club.

The 29-year-old was selected to his third consecutive All-Star Game earlier this year. Webb posted a 0.71 ERA and 0.61 WHIP across 38 innings in June, when he also earned the National League Player of the Month honors.

We won’t even bring up the recent numbers. Manager Tony Vitello said on Sunday that the team would be evaluating whether or not to shut down their ace for the remainder of the season.

Given that San Francisco has already been eliminated from any playoff action, it may be time for Webb to rest.

Whatever the Giants decide about his remaining starts won’t diminish the light that is shining on him with the announcement of his nomination.

Webb has prioritized taking a very painful experience and turning it into something positive.

The Roberto Clemente Award doesn’t factor in wins, ERA, or strikeouts. It’s about things that matter a lot more in the grand scheme of life.