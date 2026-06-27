Giants Reveal Lineup for Saturday’s Braves Matchup With Webb on the Mound

The pitching matchup on Saturday evening between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves tells two different tales heading into the second game of a three-game series.

Logan Webb has been one of the best starters in the National League in the month of June. Bryce Elder, on the other hand, has not. The Giants certainly have the advantage on the pitching side, now will the offense be able to take advantage?

Webb Has Had Dominant June

The numbers tell the story, as is usually the case in baseball. Over his last four starts, Webb has pitched eight innings in every single outing. He has a stellar 0.87 ERA for the month of June with just 18 hits allowed across 31 innings pitched.

His season line is 4-5 with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP after pitching 83.1 innings. While that is impressive, it doesn’t show just how good he has been in June.

The problem has been run support on offense.

Elder Comes In Struggling

Atlanta will send Bryce Elder to the mound Saturday night to counter Webb. His June has been nearly the exact opposite of Webb. After starting the season solidly, Elder has now posted a 7.54 ERA in his four appearances during the month. He has allowed 30 hits in just 22.2 innings.

He isn’t entering this game with much confidence, either. His last outing was against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 21, where he went six innings, gave up 12 hits, and eight earned runs.

On paper, his season is still very respectable at a 3.71 ERA, but his recent performances show a guy headed in the wrong direction toward the second half of the season.

Giants Looking to Capitalize With Lineup

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

Manager Tony Vitello is sending out a lineup to try to take advantage of Elder’s struggles. The top three include Luis Arraez leading off, Casey Scmitt second, and right-fielder Jung Hoo Lee at third.

Full lineup:

2B Luis Arraez LF Casey Schmitt RF Jung Hoo Lee 1B Rafael Devers SS Willy Adames DH Bryce Eldridge 3B Matt Chapman CF Drew Gilbert C Drew Cavanaugh

The Giants went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Friday night, ultimately leading to a 3-1 loss. That is going to have to improve if they want to add a win on Saturday.

What to Watch

Saturday is the best opportunity San Francisco has in this series. Webb is elite and Elder is vulnerable. The Braves are the better team here, but the matchup matters, and the Giants have a chance to take the win and possibly salvage the series.

Whether or not the offense can do enough to back up their ace is the question to be answered on the field.