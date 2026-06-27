Giants Reveal Lineup for Saturday’s Braves Matchup With Webb on the Mound
In this story:
The pitching matchup on Saturday evening between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves tells two different tales heading into the second game of a three-game series.
Logan Webb has been one of the best starters in the National League in the month of June. Bryce Elder, on the other hand, has not. The Giants certainly have the advantage on the pitching side, now will the offense be able to take advantage?
Webb Has Had Dominant June
The numbers tell the story, as is usually the case in baseball. Over his last four starts, Webb has pitched eight innings in every single outing. He has a stellar 0.87 ERA for the month of June with just 18 hits allowed across 31 innings pitched.
His season line is 4-5 with a 3.35 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP after pitching 83.1 innings. While that is impressive, it doesn’t show just how good he has been in June.
The problem has been run support on offense.
Elder Comes In Struggling
Atlanta will send Bryce Elder to the mound Saturday night to counter Webb. His June has been nearly the exact opposite of Webb. After starting the season solidly, Elder has now posted a 7.54 ERA in his four appearances during the month. He has allowed 30 hits in just 22.2 innings.
He isn’t entering this game with much confidence, either. His last outing was against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 21, where he went six innings, gave up 12 hits, and eight earned runs.
On paper, his season is still very respectable at a 3.71 ERA, but his recent performances show a guy headed in the wrong direction toward the second half of the season.
Giants Looking to Capitalize With Lineup
Manager Tony Vitello is sending out a lineup to try to take advantage of Elder’s struggles. The top three include Luis Arraez leading off, Casey Scmitt second, and right-fielder Jung Hoo Lee at third.
Full lineup:
- 2B Luis Arraez
- LF Casey Schmitt
- RF Jung Hoo Lee
- 1B Rafael Devers
- SS Willy Adames
- DH Bryce Eldridge
- 3B Matt Chapman
- CF Drew Gilbert
- C Drew Cavanaugh
The Giants went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Friday night, ultimately leading to a 3-1 loss. That is going to have to improve if they want to add a win on Saturday.
What to Watch
Saturday is the best opportunity San Francisco has in this series. Webb is elite and Elder is vulnerable. The Braves are the better team here, but the matchup matters, and the Giants have a chance to take the win and possibly salvage the series.
Whether or not the offense can do enough to back up their ace is the question to be answered on the field.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NHL, and WNBA. Laura covers the San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com