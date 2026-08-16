Giants Stick With Winning Lineup After Offense Finally Breaks Through

The San Francisco Giants finally saw what they have been looking for. They got the offensive performance they have been searching for on Saturday afternoon. Manager Tony Vitello liked what he saw and he isn’t changing it.

On Sunday afternoon in Oracle Park the exact same lineup will come to the box after the Giants commanded a 7-1 victory on Saturday.

The series is now tied. The win on Saturday brought San Francisco to 51-72 for the season. The Giants could build some momentum with a win before they head back out on the road.

Drew Gilbert will lead off again and play center field. He delivered his biggest performance for the Giants on Saturday, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a walk.

Thankfully for the Giants, he wasn’t alone in his performance.

The team collected 10 hits and went 3-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Six of their seven runs came during a fourth-inning outburst that broke open a 1-1 game at the time.

Rafael Devers will remain hitting at No. 2 as the designated hitter with Bryce Eldridge following.

Giants Keep Willy Adames on Sideline

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Giants were playoff contenders, the news that Willy Adames is still out of the lineup would be a lot more concerning.

It’s the third consecutive game the team will be without Adames. He left the game on Wednesday against the Houston Astros when he started having back spasms.

The good news is that the injury doesn’t appear to be developing into a long-term injury list stint. Adames is still listed as day-to-day, which means there is a strong possibility of him returning in the upcoming series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Giants Lineup vs Rockies

Drew Gilbert, CF Rafael Devers, DH Bryce Eldridge, 1B Jung Hoo Lee, RF Osleivis Basabe, 2B Drew Cavanaugh, C Turner Hill, LF Buddy Kennedy, 3B Christian Koss, SS

Blade Tidwell Gets the Start

San Francisco Giants pitcher Blade Tidwell Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Blade Tidwell will make the start for San Francisco. He will walk to the mound with a 0-0 record and a 2.78 ERA with 19 strikeouts.

Colorado is countering with Gabriel Hughes, who has a 0-4 record with a 5.61 ERA and 31 strikeouts.

Neither team has had a good season. The Rockies come into this series finale holding a 49-74 record, while San Francisco is only at 51-72.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT at Oracle Park.