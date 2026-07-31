Giants' Robbie Ray Trade Plan Comes With One Catch

The San Francisco Giants are willing to pay part of Robbie Ray's remaining salary to facilitate a trade before the MLB deadline. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Giants have told interested teams they will cover some of the more than $8 million that Ray is still owed for the remainder of the 2026 season.

While this may seem like an unusual move, the Giants want to make Ray more affordable for contenders and increase the number of teams that can realistically pursue him. By paying part of Ray's salary, the Giants make him a more affordable option for other teams.

A lower cost means more contenders can consider making a trade. Instead of only a few teams showing interest, the Giants could attract a much larger group of buyers, and increased competition could drive up his trade value.

If several teams want him, the Giants have a better chance of receiving a stronger prospect package in return. That is likely the main reason they are willing to cover part of Ray's contract.

Ray has further boosted his trade value with his performance this season. The 34-year-old is finishing the final season of the five-year, $115 million contract he signed with the Seattle Mariners before the 2022 season. Seattle traded him to San Francisco after two seasons, and he has spent the last three years with the Giants.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ray has bounced back with an impressive 2026 campaign. He has started 20 games and made 21 appearances overall. He owns a 3.16 ERA across 116.2 innings and has produced 1.7 bWAR.

Since June 1, Ray has been one of baseball's hottest pitchers, ranking second among all Major League starters with a 1.65 ERA across 60 innings. That dominant stretch has only strengthened his value ahead of the trade deadline.

Ray is no longer the overpowering strikeout pitcher he was during his Cy Young season, but he still provides exactly what contenders need. He provides experience, quality innings and stability in the starting rotation. A playoff contender can slot him in as a third or fourth starter, which makes him an even better fit because he does not have to carry the workload of an ace.

The Giants also have a clear reason to move him. Ray will become a free agent after the season, and San Francisco is no longer in playoff contention. Trading him now allows them to add young talent rather than losing him for nothing.

Paying part of Ray's remaining salary may cost the Giants money in the short term, but it could significantly improve their return in a trade. If more teams enter the bidding because of the lower financial commitment, San Francisco will have a stronger chance of landing the quality prospects it wants as it continues to build for the future.