This Robbie Ray Dominant Stretch Came to an End Against Rockies

The San Francisco Giants got back into the win column on Saturday, taking down their NL West divisional foe, the Colorado Rockies, on the road at Coors Field. On the backs of Willy Adames and Bryce Eldridge on offense, the Giants looked very sound as a unit.

Veteran starter Robbie Ray settling into the game helped the Giants feel more comfortable at the plate, despite allowing three earned runs in the first inning, right after San Francisco started the game scoring four runs.

The game could have gone off the rails quickly for the Giants, but as Ray has done so many times over his career, he locked in and gave another quality start, going six innings, allowing five hits, three runs, striking out four and walking three.

Ray stumbled over first base while fielding an underhand toss from first baseman Rafael Devers. Although he got the out, it resulted in him ending the play on his backside. But that wasn't the storyline of the game, though it was a fun sidebar knowing he ended up being okay.

Those quick three runs at the beginning of the game, however, ended an impressive streak for the Giants starter on the mound.

Robbie Ray Starting Anew

San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his allowing of three earned runs against Colorado, it ends a streak for Ray in which he didn't allow a single earned run in three straight starts. Across those three starts in June, Ray earned three wins and lowered his ERA from 4.07 to 3.39. Following Saturday, Ray now holds a 3.45 ERA.

Additionally, in those June starts, Ray hadn't allowed a home run, which bit him pretty hard in the previous month, allowing eight long balls in May. These are the starts that the Giants love to see, especially with how the front office looks to approach the trade deadline at the end of the month.

Ray is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, giving Buster Posey and his team all the more reason to flip him to a contender in exchange for a prospect or two. Ray could be nearing the end of his career, and giving him one last chance at winning it all would add another accolade to a strong career.

The former Cy Young Award winner will surely drive interest in a contending team, especially if he continues to keep the Giants games rather than having them have to climb a mountain he built.