Giants Positioned to Get Maximum Trade Deadline Return for Rotation Star

When the trade deadline nears, some games turn into auditions for certain players. That was the case on Saturday for the San Francisco Giants.

With left-hander Robbie Ray on the mound, potential trade suitors got an eyeful of the former AL Cy Young award winner and what they saw they had to like. The Giants beat the Los Angeles Angels, 9-2, and Ray was brilliant.

Right now, it’s when, not if, Ray gets dealt. Saturday’s game was a way of San Francisco showing off that it has a pitcher that required maximum return for those teams interested. And with the deadline on Aug. 3, plenty of teams should be interested.

One Final Giants Bow for Robbie Ray?

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Robbie Ray. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In what should be his last start with San Francisco, Ray was terrific. He went six innings, giving up six hits and no runs as he struck out five and walked two. That improved his record to 9-6 and lowered his ERA to 3.16.

It wouldn’t be in the Giants’ best interests to start him again. He’s scheduled to go Friday against San Diego, but for teams that are interested in dealing for him Saturday’s start should have been enough to convince them he’s worth their time. If that didn’t do it, then they’re not serious about a deal or getting better.

It should have also convinced San Francisco to shop him this week. Starting him again risks injury and then the Giants would get nothing in return. He’s an impending free agent and is unlikely to be re-signed. Along with second baseman Luis Arraez, he’s the most likely Giant to be traded and one of the two that is likely to bring significant return.

The Giants gave up outfielder Mitch Haniger, pitcher Anthony DeSclafani and cash to acquire him from the Seattle Mariners in early 2024. San Francisco did so with the understanding that Ray still needed to recover from Tommy John's surgery. That meant he didn't get back on the pitcher's mound until midway through the season. He’s been healthy since then.

He made 32 starts last season as the No. 2 in the rotation behind Logan Webb and went 11-8 with a 3.65 ERA. He’s been in the same position this year and is pacing toward the same record and ERA. That’s good for potential trade partners. They know what they’re getting.

The 34-year-old should bring the Giants a haul. The market has pitching, but if the Detroit Tigers don’t put Tarik Skubal out there for trade, then Ray becomes one of the market’s best options, which could inflate what the Giants get in return.

Regardless, it’s time. The Giants should shop Ray this week, not start him again and get the most they can in return. The way he pitched on Saturday was the best possible outcome for that to happen.