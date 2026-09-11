Giants Seeking Silver Linings as They Close Out Disappointing 2026 Campaign

Earlier this week, the San Francisco Giants were officially eliminated from playoff contention due to tie-breaking procedures, extending their postseason drought to five seasons. Then, they went out and swept a St. Louis Cardinals team still fighting for its playoff lives.

There is simply no way for the Giants to salvage a season that, with 15 games remaining, sees them sitting 23 games below .500 and a whopping 27.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

There is, however, still an opportunity to build positive momentum heading into 2027. San Francisco's remaining slate includes games against the Dodgers, Cardinals, San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins, all teams still vying for playoff spots. That means that every game has the chance to be meaningful. And, as with the Giants' sweep of St. Louis, it offers the opportunity for San Fran to rise to the occasion.

So while most Giants fans are, understandably, ready to turn the page and move past this season, these final 15 games could still yield some hope for the team before what is a critical off-season.

Things to Watch for the San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, San Francisco is only beginning to see their middle-of-the-order tandem of Rafael Devers and Bryce Eldridge bear fruit. Yes, the two sluggers have been teammates for the better part of the season, but it has only been of late that fans have gotten the chance to see the damage that the duo can do together.

Devers is on a tear in September, slashing .367/.486/1.000 while already recording five home runs and 13 RBI in just eight games. Eldridge, meanwhile, isn't far behind, slashing .323/.439/.548 in the best month of a strong rookie campaign.

Giants manager Tony Vitello has settled into a lineup that has seen Devers and Eldridge locked into the No. 2 and No. 3 slots, respectively, offering each other protection while making them difficult to pitch around. Both men should also be around well into the future, with the 29-year-old Devers signed through 2033 and the 21-year-old Eldridge at the starting point of an extremely promising career.

Beyond Eldridge, there is plenty of other young talent worth a look in the latter stages of the season. San Francisco called up outfield prospects Turner Hill and Jonah Cox in mid-August and both have fit right in at the MLB level. Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson has been a little more uneven since his August big-league call-up. He notched a quality start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 29 and shone in a recent two-inning relief appearance against the Cardinals.

In the spirit of looking ahead to the future, the Giants' organization has postseason battles to gear up for - even if they aren't in MLB. The Single-A San Jose Giants lead the California League and are in the midst of defending their championship from a year ago, with top prospects Josuar Gonzalez and Jackson Flora leading the way. Likewise for the High-A Eugene Emeralds, who are currently battling in the Northwest League Championship Series after falling short last season.

It doesn't make up for the lack of a playoff race, but San Francisco is hardly without purpose in these waning days of the season. New blood is being injected into the roster, while veterans look to keep their jobs heading into 2027. Right now, Devers and Eldridge are worth the price of admission, alone.