San Francisco Giants Finally Have the Offensive Duo They’ve Been Looking For

The San Francisco Giants will look back on the 2026 season with many questions, 'What went wrong?' being the most prominent. But for a franchise looking to get back on the right track and give the Los Angeles Dodgers a run for their money, they need to start asking different questions: 'What went right?'

One thing is for sure: the Giants' front office, coaches, and fans can all answer what's gone right in 2026, and that's been the blossoming duo of rookie Bryce Eldridge and veteran Rafael Devers.

Devers' first full season in the Bay Area has taken a turn for the better, becoming one of Major League Baseball's most feared hitters again. The second half of his season has been terrific, so much so that the only thing to make it better would be if the Giants were in the playoff race.

In fact, Devers secured the NL Player of the Week Award going into Tuesday's game, becoming the first Giant to do so in consecutive seasons since 2013-2014, according to the franchise's official X account (formerly Twitter).

Rafael Devers: NL Player of the Week 🔥



He becomes the first #SFGiants player to win an award in consecutive seasons since 2013 and 2014! pic.twitter.com/FYMdFort7U — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 8, 2026

With Devers proving to be a formidable hitter again, he teams up with the emerging star Eldridge, who is enjoying a strong first full season with the Giants as well. Eldridge showcased his potential on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals by hitting a solo home run in the first inning, his 16th of the season, highlighting the danger this duo can pose.

Just to make things better, the two get along very well.

Devers and Eldridge's Relationship Breakdown

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge (right) greets first baseman Rafael Devers (16) crossing home plate on a three-run home run. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, these two spend a ton of time together, so a bond was bound to happen. That bond was seen in the series opener against the Cardinals, when St. Louis intentionally walked Devers in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the at-bat to Eldridge.

Devers looked at Eldridge with encouragement, gesturing, "You got this; this is your moment." The Giants would eventually win the game on a walk-off infield single from Shay Whitcomb, and Eldridge appreciated the gesture from the veteran.

"Rafi gives me more confidence. They pitch around him and intentionally walk him, then he looks at me, pumping me up," Eldridge said postgame via Sean Cunningham on X (formerly Twitter). "I love that guy. I've got his back and he's got my back and it gives me a lot of fuel."

That's the kind of response you want from a young hitter, who's easily learned a thing or two from the veteran in Devers. It's positive for this organization, as they look to regroup their roster and get right back into the fight for 2027 and beyond, with Eldridge and Devers leading the charge.