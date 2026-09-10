3 Players Driving the Giants' Best Baseball of the Season

The San Francisco Giants are offering their fans a glimpse of what the future of the franchise may look like as early as 2027. Although their overall record may not be impressive, the Giants are arguably playing some of their best baseball of the season right now, currently enjoying their sixth three-game winning streak.

The Giants’ recent sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals highlighted the possibility that the team may be closer to becoming competitive in 2027 than many had previously realized. A significant factor contributing to this renewed optimism is the impressive performance of three key offensive players who have been excelling at the plate.

1. Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) gestures as he jogs towards first base for an out. Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rafael Devers has taken the Major League Baseball media scene by storm as of late with how dominant he's been at the plate. In his first year as a Giant, Devers has joined multiple franchise legends and history-book accolades with his performance, most recently becoming the National League Player of the Week.

Since Aug 22, Devers has hit .353 with a 1.287 OPS and nine home runs. A player who started the season slowly turned up the jets too late, but the Giants now know how comfortable Devers is with the organization, and that can only improve the future moving forward.

2. Bryce Eldridge

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Bryce Eldridge (8) gestures as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run. Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The partner in crime to Devers, Bryce Eldridge, continues to show why he's the future of San Francisco baseball. The 21-year-old has had a strong rookie season, currently with 16 home runs and an OPS of .820.

His approach at the plate in the series finale against the Cardinals is what sparked the Giants' comeback in the first place, eventually ending in a 7-6 victory.

Bryce Eldridge gets the Giants back in it 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4h7ARKsSqe — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 9, 2026

The final player rounding this list off, Jonah Cox, had this to say about Eldridge, via Alex Pavlovic's article on NBC Sports Bay Area.

"I think it's just people kind of realizing the caliber of player that he is and I think he's starting to realize it, as well," Cox said. "He's that guy ... he is the guy that we want up in those situations and it's just really cool to see."

3. Jonah Cox

San Francisco Giants center fielder Jonah Cox (53) takes the field to warm up. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another rookie forcing his hand at being a mainstay in the Giants' lineup this season has been Jonah Cox. San Francisco has utilized Cox in 47 games this season, and he's performed well, hitting .277 with four home runs and a .781 OPS.

His recent production is proof enough that this Giants offense needs him. Cox holds a 1.0 WAR this season in fewer games than others on the roster. In September alone, Cox has hit .258 and has come through when the offense needs him most, such as scoring the tying run on Wednesday afternoon.

JUNG HOO LEE TIES IT UP ‼️ pic.twitter.com/O10jBufkXH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 9, 2026