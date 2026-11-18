The San Francisco Giants should go as high as two years and $36 million guaranteed for Nick Martinez. That’s $18 million per season for a starter who can slot behind Logan Webb and Landen Roupp. A third guaranteed year would extend the deal through Martinez’s age-38 season.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected one year and $17.5 million for Martinez on Nov. 3. On Nov. 4, Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly predicted two years and $36 million with the Giants. The estimates differ by just $500,000 per season, so the decision hinges on whether to guarantee the second year.

Why Martinez Is Worth Two Years

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best argument for topping $36 million is how few proven innings the Giants have behind Webb and Roupp. Adrian Houser is coming off a flexor strain, and the Giants’ rotation plan could leave the fifth spot to a spring competition. Martinez threw 165.2 innings for Cincinnati in 2025 and 180 over 31 starts for Tampa Bay in 2026. He walked just 26 batters in his first All-Star season.

That workload is worth paying for even if his ERA rises. Martinez posted a 4.45 ERA in 2025 before lowering it to 3.10 last year, when he struck out 15.1% of opposing hitters. With so few strikeouts, any drop in his command would put more pressure on the defense. The Giants can pay for a dependable turn in the rotation and leave room for his run prevention to settle somewhere between those two seasons.

What San Francisco Should Offer

San Francisco Giants President of baseball operations Buster Posey. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start with an $18 million salary in 2027, an $18 million club option for 2028 and a $2 million buyout. That would guarantee Martinez $20 million at signing. San Francisco could offer $1 million apiece for reaching 150 and 170 innings in 2027, giving him a path to earn more for staying in the rotation.

2028 Club Option Total Before Incentives Total With Both Bonuses Decline $20 million $22 million Exercise $36 million $38 million

If Martinez can secure two guaranteed years, the Giants can match Kelly’s $36 million projection. Above that guarantee, or if bidding reaches a guaranteed third year, San Francisco should move on. In his Nov. 3 projections, McDaniel put left-hander Foster Griffin at two years and $30 million. Griffin threw 172 2/3 innings last season, and the lower $15 million annual average would leave more room for late-inning help.

McDaniel projected two years and $42 million for Sonny Gray. At $21 million a season, Gray would cost more than Martinez, with a stronger strikeout track record to justify the difference. He struck out 149 in 169 innings for Boston last season, 40 more strikeouts than Martinez in 11 fewer innings.