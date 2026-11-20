There are a lot of boxes to check during the San Francisco Giants offseason. The list of things to do might be long, but starting pitching better be right at the top.

The Giants lost 97 games in 2026, very narrowly missing the 100-loss mark. Pitching was one of the main concerns that contributed to the disappointing finish.

In an effort to change the trajectory, San Francisco has reportedly checked in on free-agent starter Freddy Peralta, as reported by Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription required). The two-time All-Star would be a great addition to the Giants and it seems like a great fit given Peralta’s connection to shortstop Willy Adames.

However, there are always roadblocks and money is usually the first one. Peralta is garnering a lot of attention on the open market and that usually means a lot of money as well. San Francisco might not want to make the kind of long-term commitment that could be required to land Peralta.

If they determine Peralta is unattainable, it might be time to consider an alternative. There’s another 2026 All-Star that is on the market through free agency who should cause the Giants to pause.

Nick Martinez could be a legitimate answer for San Francisco.

Martinez Offers Giants Alternative

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martinez is coming off one of the best seasons of his Major League career. In 2026, he was with the Tampa Bay Rays where he made 31 starts. He finished with a 15-6 record, 3.10 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 180 innings. He also earned his first All-Star selection.

Martinez was particularly impressive in his ability to limit walks. He was the top-rated pitcher across the entire league in terms of walks per nine innings. Martinez only allowed 1.30 walks per nine.

That kind of stat line, that kind of performance, could be very valuable for the Giants. Another impressive stat is his 180 innings. That’s a career high for him, and it also represents durability, something the Giants desperately need.

Hayden Birdsong, Carson Whisenhunt, Trevor McDonald and Blade Tidwell are all recovering from Tommy John surgery. That leaves the San Francisco with very limited options after Logan Webb and Landen Roupp.

Martinez isn’t the same as Peralta. He won’t replace Peralta’s strikeout potential, but he’s a very interesting option. He could help the Giants avoid overworking their struggling bullpen.

Giants Could Benefit From Shorter Commitment

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If it comes down to money, Martinez could be a viable option. Peralta is entering his age 31 season, and he is likely to command a substantial multi-year contract. He helped Tampa Bay reach the World Series.

Now, taking a look at Martinez — he will be 36 on Opening Day 2027. His age should be a factor in making a shorter agreement, even given the performance he put on in 2026.

Martinez declined his end of a $20 million mutual option with Tampa Bay for 2027, meaning he has elected to enter free agency. This means he is willing to test his value; however, it doesn’t necessarily mean he is looking for more than $20 million annually.

Given his age, he might be looking for a multi-year agreement. A two-year commitment could make sense for the Giants. That would provide some stability while not tying up payroll several years into the future.

Peralta would offer a greater strikeout upside and could become a long-term fixture. But, he’s not the Giants only option. They don’t have to win a bidding war in order to improve their pitching staff.

If San Francisco loses out on Peralta, Martinez is worth looking at.