The Giants Could Find a Valuable Catching Option on a Budget

Kyle Higashioka could give the San Francisco Giants a modestly priced way to add experience behind the plate. A short contract would make sense if his medical evaluation supports a role backing up Daniel Susac.

The 36-year-old became a free agent after his 2027 mutual option with the Texas Rangers went unexercised. San Francisco should explore whether a deal could strengthen its catching depth while leaving more money available for pitching.

The Giants have young catchers to evaluate, but another experienced option could help them manage Susac’s workload as he returns from a knee injury. That creates a potential fit for Higashioka, provided he can handle the defensive demands of the position.

San Francisco Could Use Another Experienced Catcher

Texas Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka tags out Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants’ recent roster cleanup clarified their catching depth. San Francisco outrighted Andrew Knizner to Triple-A Sacramento, leaving Susac, Drew Cavanaugh, and Jesus Rodriguez as the catchers on its 40-man roster.

Susac’s 2026 campaign ended after he suffered a left patellar fracture in August. He should receive an opportunity to establish himself as the primary catcher if healthy, but the Giants would benefit from another option when he needs rest or if his recovery requires a more cautious workload.

Higashioka could fill that supporting role while Cavanaugh and Rodriguez continue competing for opportunities. A veteran backup would also give San Francisco more flexibility to choose developmental assignments based on what each young catcher needs.

There would be a cost beyond salary, however. The Giants would have to create a 40-man opening for a Major League signing, and every start for Higashioka would mean fewer opportunities for someone else. He would need to earn that investment through his performance.

San Francisco’s existing payroll commitments make the price especially important. President of baseball operations Buster Posey should preserve room to improve the pitching staff while looking for smaller additions that can make the rest of the roster more dependable.

Higashioka’s Value Would Depend on Health and Price

Texas Rangers catcher Kyle Higashioka . | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higashioka hit .218/.306/.370 with seven home runs in 186 plate appearances in 2026. He previously hit 17 homers for the San Diego Padres in 2024 and 11 for Texas in 2025, offering some power even with limited playing time.

His recent defense also warrants scrutiny. Statcast credited him with a minus-4 fielding run value in 2026, giving San Francisco reason to examine his receiving and throwing carefully before committing a roster spot.

A right flexor strain interrupted his latest season, adding another condition to any pursuit. The Giants would need a medical evaluation that supports his ability to catch regularly in a secondary role.

A one-year offer worth $2 million to $3 million would be a reasonable spending limit for San Francisco. That is a suggested budget for this recommendation; Higashioka’s eventual asking price and willingness to accept that role would determine whether a deal is realistic.

At that cost, the Giants could add experience and occasional power without taking on a lengthy commitment. If his medical evaluation raises concerns, or another club offers a larger role and salary, San Francisco should move on.

Higashioka would make sense as a complement to Susac, with the younger catcher retaining the opportunity to lead the position. A healthy veteran who can cover scheduled days off would address a useful need while allowing Posey to devote more resources to pitching.