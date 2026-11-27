The San Francisco Giants should test whether Landen Roupp can improve by giving his curveball and changeup a larger share of his workload.

Roupp supplied 155 innings across 29 starts in 2026, finishing with a 4.01 ERA. His place in the Giants’ rotation foundation is established enough to make development within that role an important part of the offseason.

The pitch he threw most often, however, produced a less convincing set of results than his two primary secondary offerings. That gives San Francisco a specific experiment to consider.

Roupp’s Most-Used Pitch Wasn’t His Most Effective

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Roupp threw his sinker 34.3% of the time in 2026. His curveball accounted for 25.6% of his pitches, and his changeup 20.4%.

The outcomes favored the latter two. Opponents slugged .418 in plate appearances ending on sinkers, compared with .281 against curveballs and .255 against changeups.

There was a substantial difference in missed bats, too. His sinker generated an 8% whiff rate, while his curveball reached 33.9% and his changeup 29.1%.

Those results do not mean the Giants should discard the sinker. A pitch can earn called strikes, produce useful contact and help set up another offering. Its contribution extends beyond what happens when an at-bat ends on it.

Still, the usage deserves another look. Roupp’s curveball share fell from 35.7% in 2025 even though the pitch remained effective. San Francisco should evaluate whether some of those opportunities belong back in the plan.

More Secondary Pitches Must Come With Reliable Strikes

San Francisco Giants pitcher Landen Roupp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A reasonable spring experiment would move the curveball toward 30% usage and the changeup toward 25%, with a corresponding reduction in sinkers. Those are starting points for evaluation, not a fixed formula for every opponent.

The Giants should compare how the approach works against each side of the plate and in different counts. Getting ahead would need to remain central to the test.

Roupp walked 75 hitters in 155 innings. Increasing his reliance on pitches that miss the zone would risk creating more traffic, even if the swings against them were less productive.

His first-pitch strike rate fell from 61.1% in 2025 to 57.5% last season, another reason to make strike throwing the first checkpoint.

That is the strongest argument for restraint. His secondary pitches succeeded within an existing sequence, and their results might change when hitters see them more often.

The experiment should therefore include first-pitch strikes, walks, hard contact and how deeply he works into games. A higher strikeout total alone would not justify shorter outings or additional baserunners.

If Roupp can limit walks while using the curveball and changeup more often, the Giants could gain value from a starter already in place. If the added usage makes his command less reliable, they would have a clear reason to retain more sinkers.

Either outcome would give San Francisco better information before settling on his 2027 approach.