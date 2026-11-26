The San Francisco Giants should consider Cole Sulser as a complement to Camilo Doval while continuing their bullpen rebuild.

Keeping Doval preserves a chance to recover late-inning value. Adding a pitcher who limits walks more consistently would give manager Tony Vitello a different option when choosing how to reach those innings.

Sulser became available when Tampa Bay non-tendered him on November 20. His 4.31 ERA does not suggest a dominant relief addition, but the way he recorded outs makes him worth evaluating for San Francisco.

The fit starts with the contrast between his control and Doval’s.

Sulser Would Give the Giants a Different Profile

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Cole Sulser. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Giants On SI reported, San Francisco agreed to retain Doval on a one-year, $6.3 million contract.

Doval finished 2026 with 66 strikeouts and 33 walks in 60.2 innings across three teams. Sulser struck out 56 and walked 17 over 56.1 innings for the Rays.

Their regular-season totals illustrate the potential difference:

Pitcher ERA Walks per nine innings Camilo Doval 4.15 4.9 Cole Sulser 4.31 2.7

The walk rates are calculated from total walks, including intentional walks. They describe past performance rather than guarantee what either pitcher would do in 2027.

That distinction keeps the recommendation measured. Sulser did not have the better ERA, but fewer walks could help San Francisco build a bullpen with complementary strengths.

His changeup supplies an additional reason to look. Batters hit .212 and slugged .313 in plate appearances ending on that pitch, which produced a 36.5% whiff rate in 2026.

The pitch offers a way to miss bats without relying on premium fastball velocity. Sulser’s four-seamer averaged 92.3 mph.

The Contract Should Reflect a Supporting Assignment

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Cole Sulser. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sulser should receive consideration for a one-year major league agreement and middle-inning work. His case is strongest as a bridge to the late innings, with the opportunity to earn more responsibility through performance.

The Giants still need to address the bullpen questions left by Ryan Walker’s departure. Adding Sulser would represent one piece of that work.

There are meaningful limits to his appeal. He is 36, and his fastball requires scrutiny. Statcast recorded a .549 expected slugging percentage against the pitch, compared with the actual .447 mark, giving San Francisco reason to examine the contact he allowed.

That estimate does not predict an exact future result. It does argue against assuming that his control alone makes him a safe late-inning answer.

Price and role should therefore guide any pursuit. A short commitment would let the Giants evaluate whether his changeup and strike-throwing can provide useful innings without treating him as their principal closing investment.

Doval’s return leaves room for another kind of reliever. Sulser deserves an inquiry because his profile could give Vitello more choices while San Francisco pursues the rest of its bullpen upgrades.