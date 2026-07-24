SF Giants Land Five Prospects in FanGraphs' New Top 100 — Here's Why It Matters

The San Francisco Giants have five prospects listed on the FanGraphs’ newly updated Top 100 list. The revision comes after the draft has concluded. Five. That’s a meaningful number. Most teams are thrilled to land one or two in the Top 100.

FanGraphs list only includes players who grade 50 Future Value or higher. So for the Giants to have five players on this list is prestigious. This is a strong signal of organizational depth.

Who Made the Cut

Shortstop Josuar Gonzalez is the first one you will find listed at No. 30 overall. He’s an 18-year-old who unfortunately had to take a break in the 2026 season due to pesky hamstring issues. The time on the injured list and trying to rehab back to health cost him a promotion to San Jose.

Not getting to fully showcase his talents during the season hurt his progress and certainly the speed at which he is moving through the minors.

He is still projected to make a jump by February of next year, which says a lot about his talent.

Right-hander Jackson Flora is right behind Gonzalez at No. 33 on the list. The review was clear. He is viewed as the best pitching prospect in this year’s draft class. Critics believe that Flora is going to move quickly through the system.

A little bit farther down the list at No. 60 is Jhonny Level. He was hitting .307 at High-A. At just 19 years old, he is being touted as a hitter to watch.

Shortstop Luis Hernandez is the youngest Giants player to make the cut. He’s just 17 and ranked at No. 64. Down at number 90, you will find the final San Francisco prospect. Right-hander Keyner Martinez has enough raw stuff to be considered an intriguing pitcher.

Why This Matters

San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having five players on a list like this is a clear signal that the organization is producing talent at multiple levels. From complex ball all the way to nearing ready to join the MLB team, the Giants are successful. This kind of balance and depth matters in the long-term.

While the Giants certainly aren’t where they want to be this year, or even where they expected. Their 42-60 record has basically taken them out of the conversation of playoff baseball.

A retool may be coming and having a farm system full of talent has to be a priority.

Should the team decide to be buyers at the deadline, they have a lot to offer, or they can just hold on and bank that this group will be a part of the next competitive window.

What the Future Holds

Realistically, it is going to be a minute, okay, maybe a few years, before any of these prospects become big-league contributors. The earliest ETA is Flora who is projected at 2028.

Whether or not San Francisco can keep this group together remains to be seen. Teams are going to be calling. How the Giants choose to field those calls will tell us everything we need to know about buying, selling, or staying steady down the stretch.