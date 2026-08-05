Giants Manager Tony Vitello Says He's 'In The Fight' with Buster Posey

No doubt about it, San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has been a very busy man as of late. The leader of an organization gone awry, he's grabbed the wheel now and seems to have the team cruising forward toward 2027 and beyond. That's why, despite their

Posey’s long-term vision for the ballclub makes his manager, Tony Vitello, a perfect fit for his plans. And indeed, it sounds as if the Giants executive agrees, saying even before his flurry of trade deadline moves that he wants the emerging leader to oversee that tough transition. A few weeks back, Posey said he’s “committed to seeing it through,”

That seems like a pretty big vote of confidence for the St Louis native, who knows now that he isn't under pressure to win right away. He can take the time to craft a special young group... one that might even yield a successful run like the franchise experienced during its glory days of the 2010s.

Even with his team owning a 48-66 record and being a universe away from the two-time defending World Series Champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the National League West, Vitello has drawn praise for his resilience. He's developed, right along with many of his players, at the Major League level. And right alongside names like budding superstar Bryce Eldridge and some of his former Tennessee players like starting pitcher Blade Tidwell, he's the youthful commander that they're looking to for guidance.

Brothers in Arms

Giants president Buster Posey (left), at the press conference naming Tony Vitello the manager | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For his part, Vitello has certainly expressed his appreciation for his boss' support, and he did so this week. The 47-year-old skipper expressed his belief that they've bonded over the similar situation they've found themselves in.

And in many ways, that's very true. Vitello is Posey's hand-picked choice, and he was a risky one. It astounded the game, seeing a coach jump from the University of Tennessee Volunteers right to his first top job in MLB - with no time in the minors or on the bench as a big-league coach, whatsoever. In several ways, their success (and collective fates) rely on each other doing well in their respective roles.

“It’s not talked about, to be honest with you, but I think it’s more just an understood thing that we’re kind of in a fight together,” Vitello said to the San Francisco Standard (subscription required). “I would generalize it as, Buster as a player was ‘what you see is what you get.’ I think there’s a parallel to what he’s doing now. He literally is on a mission to get this to where he wants it to go."

“When you look at Buster in his career, there’s no fear. You feel it in the room, too. That can kind of sound reckless, but the fear exists because he doesn’t worry about himself. He’s only worried about the Giants.”