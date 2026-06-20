Giants' Trade Deadline Sale May be More Targeted to Certain Players

There is little doubt that the San Francisco Giants are in a bit a precarious position. Two years ago, they began to sign big contracts as they prepared for a future of winning, or so they had hoped.

Since Buster Posey took over as the president of baseball operations, the Giants signed both Matt Chapman and Willy Adames to big, long-term contracts. Then, about a year ago, they swung a huge deal for Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. At the time of the trade, San Francisco was in a good position. They soft sold at last year's deadline. They're getting ready for a full scale sale this season.

Reports surfaced earlier this month that Buster Posey and GM Zack Minasian were listening to basically everyone except Logan Webb, in terms of their big stars. Chapman, Adames and Devers, who are all owed over $100 million are on the table.

However, ESPN's Jesse Rogers told the radio show Willard & Dibs on Friday that he doesn't believe the sale will be as large as reports suggest. The insider doesn't believe that San Francisco will be able to move any of their big contracts at the deadline.

The Giants Might Only Move Their Expiring Contracts

San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

San Francisco has a lot of pieces that could be moved at the deadline and two players that are likely to get moved. One is Luis Arraez, who signed a one year deal in the offseason. The second is Robbie Ray, who is going to be a free agent at the end of the year.

They have been the names that have come up the most in Giants trade rumors. Tyler Mahle is another one to watch as well, he will be a free agent at season's end.

The more intruiging options on the roster all have big money attached to them.

"I don't see them trading him and paying down the contract just to get rid of him," Rogers said.

Moving the contracts would be a difficult manuever for Posey and Minassian. Not only would they have to eat a big chunk of the salaries, but they'd also likely have to attach a legitmate piece along side the contract in order for there to be any takers.

"I do think if this continues... they might look at it and say, 'hey, we're not as bad as we thought,'" Rogers continued, talking about the Giants playing well of late on the offensive side of the ball.

The offense could continue to look much better as it has of late. That could allow the front office to stand more pat and keep their big mashers in hopes that the beginning of next season isn't as disastrous as 2026 was.

Posey's willingness to move on from his middle of the lineup is one thing. It's a whole other thing to actually do it, and do it in a way that's beneficial to the club without doing a complete teardown. The likeliest outcome is that it's a normal trade deadline in which San Francisco trades their expiring contracts and looks on to a better start and improved bullpen in 2027.