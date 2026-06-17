Giants Will Reportedly Listen To Trade Offers for All Their Veteran Infielders

If the Giants are trying to keep it a secret that they're ready to throw in the towel on the 2026 season, they are doing a bad job of hiding it. Questions have arisen among the fan base about the overall effort given their lackluster 29-43 record.

With the All-Star game rapidly approaching, the haves and the have-nots are starting to gather on each side of the proverbial bargaining table. Contenders will look for that last piece of the puzzle for postseason success, while bottom dwellers will attempt to plunder their prospects as they regroup and rebuild. The San Francisco Giants, despite some flashes of greatness here and there, fall on the bottom side of that equation. In fact, almost all the way to the abyss.

With that, reports have now surfaced that several higher-priced and notable veterans currently in the 'Feisco starting lineup are now up for grabs. In fact? The club's entire starting infield, consisting of first baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames, and third baseman Matt Chapman are all available for the right price. Perhaps the Dodgers could acquire the entire quartet and pull off the game's first-ever transactional quadruple play.

The Giants are reportedly open to trade offers for Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, and Matt Chapman, among other players, per @Buster_ESPN pic.twitter.com/hvjfiGgRWi — SleeperSFGiants (@SleeperSFGiants) June 16, 2026

Arraez is playing on an expiring one-year contract, and he's a three-time batting champion who is almost guaranteed to be gone due to those factors. However, one of their more movable trade chips could be Chapman in terms of his ability to not only play the hot corner but also provide some right-handed pop off the bench.

The third sacker is hitting a solid .261 with seven home runs, 39 RBIs, and a .762 OPS over 71 games. And for a team looking for a short-term replacement for a few seasons, he's under contract until 2030, having inked a six-year, $151 million contract extension with San Francisco in 2025

Giants first baseman Rafael Devers | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For first baseman Rafael Devers and Willly Adames to be moved, money will be an issue. Both have lucrative deals, and in the case of Devers, he's run so hot and cold this year that he's not playing up to his price tag.

He's also the one player who will cost the Giants the most to move, as he's currently in the fourth season of an 11-year, $331 million contract extension. He's reportedly still owed approximately $211 million through 2033. The Giants would have to eat a multi-million dollar piece of that pie if they truly want to move Devers.

The same can be said for Adames, who is showing the signs of a fading star and would also cost San Francisco some cool cash to part ways. Which they may need to do, anyway, as three of the organization's top prospects all play shortstop. One of them will be Adames' eventual successor anyway, so the Giants may just want to speed up the process.

The youth movement also factors in when it comes to Devers, as well. It's fairly obvious by now that Bryce Eldridge is special, and he's the franchise player that San Francisco has been waiting for. He's been acting as the team's designated hitter for now, but he's more productive at the dish and better in the field than his aging counterpart.

In light of the success being shown by rebuilding projects all around baseball, perhaps it's time for the Giants to adopt a motto of 'out with the old, in with the new'. And if recent reporting is accurate, then it looks like that's exactly what they're doing.