Buster Posey Answers Giants’ 2027 Questions on Harrison Bader and Casey Schmitt

The San Francisco Giants' front office and manager have already addressed the media and fans about how they'll attack the offseason after a 65-97 season. On paper, San Francisco looked to be in the thick of things this time, but they're on the sidelines watching the postseason unfold.

Injuries plagued this Giants team this season, with a handful of the team's most expensive players on season-ending injury lists. Some of the biggest names who went down were Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and more recently, Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee.

However, when it comes to how the 2027 campaign unfolds, questions are still up in the air surrounding veteran outfielder Harrison Bader. Bader signed a two-year deal with San Francisco this past offseason, but played in just 30 games before being placed on the injured list.

To make matters worse, Bader had his salary suspended after he was involved in a scooter accident while on the injured list. Posey didn't reveal any updates on Bader's incident, but he did have an answer on what his role will be for the franchise in 2027.

Harrison Bader Returning to San Francisco?

San Francisco Giants center fielder Harrison Bader (9) gestures after he hit a single. Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Posey's assessment of the 2026 Giants press conference, the President of Baseball Operations kept his answer short and sweet, revolving around the veteran center fielder.

"As far as getting into details of investigation, that's not something that we can discuss. There's ongoing conversations between the commissioner's office and the players' association. I think everybody, including Harrison, is disappointed about how this thing unfolded. Right now, he's under contract for next season," Posey said.

Before hitting the injured list, Bader hit .170 with five home runs and 14 RBIs in 30 games for San Francisco. According to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area, Bader will do a running and baseball progression for his left foot injury this winter and he "is expected to be fully ready by spring training."

He's owed $10 million in 2027, and with the excess of potential outfielders, Bader could be a name to watch this offseason.

Buster Posey on Casey Schmitt's 2027 Role

San Francisco Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt (10) is pictured before an at-bat. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those outfielders with a chance to hold down a starting role in 2027 is 2026 breakout Casey Schmitt. Before Schmitt's season ended with a torn left meniscus in late July, he was one of San Francisco's best offensive players.

In 98 games, a career high, Schmitt hit 21 home runs, drove in 55 RBIs, and held a .271 batting average. With numbers like that, manager Tony Vitello and Posey have to consider what his role will be for 2027. Luckily, the President of Baseball Operations had an answer when Schmitt was brought up in the press conference.

"I don't think there's anything set in stone at this point. He showed that he could hold his own in left field. You look at the metrics; he grades out better at third than anywhere else. We've got arguably the best third baseman in the game defensively over there right now. Probably look at second a little bit. But that's going to that's going to be a decision for another day."

If Bader stays, Schmitt's role will likely remain the same, given the veterans holding down the positions with strong defensive abilities. However, if Schmitt hits as he did in 2026, it's undeniable that he needs a role on the 2027 roster.