How Giants' 68th Double Play of 2026 Helped Secure Clutch Win Over Cubs

The San Francisco Giants are looking to build some momentum this summer as they attempt to claw back into the playoff picture. It's a long way to go for the Giants, holding a 27-39 record, but crazier things have happened in Major League Baseball over the years.

If there were ever a moment to kickstart a winning streak for San Fran, it would be the extra innings victory over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. Winning 2-1 in extra innings, one key moment will get overlooked by the hit that drove in the winning run.

The Giants' 68th Double Play Sucked the Life Out of Wrigley

San Francisco Giants players celebrate the team's win against the Chicago Cubs. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Cubs had the Giants' backs against the wall, as relief pitcher Erik Miller started the inning, issuing a leadoff walk to catcher Miguel Amaya. Amaya was then pinch-run for by speedy Kevin Alcantara. This is important for how the momentum shifted to the Giants.

On a slow dribbler down the first base line from Michael Busch, Miller came off the mound to field the ball but overflipped his throw to first baseman Rafael Devers, resulting in Busch being safe at first and Alcantara to race to third base ahead of the tag from third baseman Matt Chapman.

In a moment where Chicago just needed the ball to be hit in the air, big free agent signee Alex Bregman swung on the first pitch from Miller and softly lined out to Devers at first. Alcantara thought the ball went down the line, resulting in his getting too far off third base and being doubled off on the play.

A moment where the Cubs could have secured a series win over San Francisco was immediately shut down by the Giants' MLB-leading 68th double play of the season. Even in the ninth inning, the Cubs couldn't muster up enough to get the walk-off win, leading Chapman to hit in extras.

Matt Chapman puts us ahead in extras 👏 pic.twitter.com/2Y944Gtk8d — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 8, 2026

Even with Pete Crow-Armstrong as the ghost runner on second base to start the bottom of the tenth for the Cubs, the Giants sucked out the thought of a Chicago victory when multiple opportunities to win were squandered.

Dylan Smith would come on in the bottom of the tenth to record his first MLB career save, getting Michael Conforto to strike out and both Busch and Bregman to pop up in the infield.

While the Giants haven't played the best brand of baseball they know they are capable of playing, the defense was spot on to help secure a must-win victory on the road. Heading back to Oracle Park to host the Washington Nationals Monday night, the momentum is easily on the side of San Francisco.